ArtsWest Presents ZACH By Christian St. Croix

Performances run May 3 through May 28, 2023.

Apr. 11, 2023  

ArtsWest's fourth production of its 2022-2023 Season, Christian St. Croix's ZACH, will be directed by Seattle's own Sara Porkalob, creator of the critically-acclaimed DRAGON CYCLE and star of Broadway's 1776. ZACH, a hilarious and affecting satire on the 90s teen sitcom, plays at ArtsWest May 3 through May 28, 2023.

In ZACH, Seattle actors Michael Nevárez and Amber Walker play best friends P.J., a Latino boy, and Gina, a Black girl, two students at an affluent, majority-white Southern California high school. P.J. and Gina are overjoyed when they're invited into the inner circle of Zach, the white, charismatic, prank-happy new kid at school. When Zach plans a prank that goes too far, P.J. and Gina must race to stop him before it's too late - and along the way, learn to see their peers, and themselves with fresh eyes.

Director Sara Porkalob brings her signature humor and passion for social commentary to this world premiere from San Diego playwright Christian St. Croix. St. Croix's work will be returning to ArtsWest following the World Premiere of his play MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA last year, which has gone on to see three more productions this year

"We fell absolutely in love with Christian's comic sensibilities, and his moving, genre-based playwrighting last year. We knew we wanted to continue the relationship," said ArtsWest Artistic Director Mathew Wright. "We are so lucky that Sara is back in town to direct. She brings as much comedy and style to her work as she does mission-drive, and a play in which two people play many parts will benefit greatly from her years of experience as a solo performer."

"When ArtsWest sent me the script for ZACH, I knew within two pages of reading it I wanted to direct it," said Porkalob. "A 90 minute play inspired by our favorite 90s American high school sitcoms with two actors playing an ensemble of 10+ characters? Sign me up! The play is funny, nostalgic, and biting. I can't wait to have so much fun with this team."

Returning to ArtsWest for ZACH are Scenic Designer Bella Rivera (ALMA), Costume Designer Janelle Kimbrough (WE'VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE), and Sound Designer Sandra Huezo-Menjivar (ALMA, HERE THERE BE DRAGONS.) Making their ArtsWest debuts are Lighting Designer Trevor Cushman, Stage Manager Daisy Bower, and Assistant Director Andy Walker.

ZACH, directed by Sara Porkalob and starring Michael Nevárez and Amber Walker, opens at ArtsWest on May 4 and plays through May 28.

Cast

P.J. - Michael Nevárez

Gina - Amber Walker

Creative Team

Directed by Sara Porkalob

Stage Manager - Daisy Bower

Lighting Designer - Trevor Cushman

Costume Designer - Janelle Kimbrough

Scenic Designer - Bella Rivera

Sound Designer - Sandra Huezo-Menjiva

About the Production

ZACH plays May 4 - May 8, 2023 at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California Ave SW, Seattle WA 98116). Tickets (ranging from $15 - $120) may be purchased online at Click Here, by phone at 206.938.0339, or at the Box Office Thursday through Saturday, 3pm -7:30pm.




Review: I HATE HAMLET at Phoenix Theatre Photo
Review: I HATE HAMLET at Phoenix Theatre
I HATE HAMLET is a delightful romp for Shakespeare aficionados and newbies alike. The witty repartee just keeps coming as playwright Paul Rudnick dishes out great dialogue and some killer one liners. Nothing is funnier than actors making fun of actors, and I HATE HAMLET does it well. Despite its focus on one of the greatest dramas ever written, the show puts comedy front and center.
Welcome Spring and Honor The Renewal Of Life At The Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Photo
Welcome Spring and Honor The Renewal Of Life At The Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival
Embrace traditions and cultural arts between the people of Japan and the Pacific Northwest at the Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival Friday, April 14 – Sunday, April 16, 11 a.m.- 5 p.m.
WOLF PLAY to be Presented at ACT Theatre in May Photo
WOLF PLAY to be Presented at ACT Theatre in May
ACT Theatre has announced the cast and creative team of the upcoming Wolf Play, the newest play from acclaimed South Korean playwright Hansol Jung.
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Paramount Theater Photo
Review: HAIRSPRAY at Paramount Theater
HAIRSPRAY is a toe-tapping, dance in your seat, good time show with a message we still need to hear. With an audience who came ready for a party, the show hummed along with enthusiastic support from the crowd. With catchy tunes, over-the-top characters, and energetic dance numbers, HAIRSPRAY is a whirl of excitement. Beyond the flash, the show has a poignant message of inclusion, self-worth, and acceptance.

