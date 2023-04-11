ArtsWest Presents ZACH By Christian St. Croix

ArtsWest's fourth production of its 2022-2023 Season, Christian St. Croix's ZACH, will be directed by Seattle's own Sara Porkalob, creator of the critically-acclaimed DRAGON CYCLE and star of Broadway's 1776. ZACH, a hilarious and affecting satire on the 90s teen sitcom, plays at ArtsWest May 3 through May 28, 2023.

In ZACH, Seattle actors Michael Nevárez and Amber Walker play best friends P.J., a Latino boy, and Gina, a Black girl, two students at an affluent, majority-white Southern California high school. P.J. and Gina are overjoyed when they're invited into the inner circle of Zach, the white, charismatic, prank-happy new kid at school. When Zach plans a prank that goes too far, P.J. and Gina must race to stop him before it's too late - and along the way, learn to see their peers, and themselves with fresh eyes.

Director Sara Porkalob brings her signature humor and passion for social commentary to this world premiere from San Diego playwright Christian St. Croix. St. Croix's work will be returning to ArtsWest following the World Premiere of his play MONSTERS OF THE AMERICAN CINEMA last year, which has gone on to see three more productions this year

"We fell absolutely in love with Christian's comic sensibilities, and his moving, genre-based playwrighting last year. We knew we wanted to continue the relationship," said ArtsWest Artistic Director Mathew Wright. "We are so lucky that Sara is back in town to direct. She brings as much comedy and style to her work as she does mission-drive, and a play in which two people play many parts will benefit greatly from her years of experience as a solo performer."

"When ArtsWest sent me the script for ZACH, I knew within two pages of reading it I wanted to direct it," said Porkalob. "A 90 minute play inspired by our favorite 90s American high school sitcoms with two actors playing an ensemble of 10+ characters? Sign me up! The play is funny, nostalgic, and biting. I can't wait to have so much fun with this team."

Returning to ArtsWest for ZACH are Scenic Designer Bella Rivera (ALMA), Costume Designer Janelle Kimbrough (WE'VE BATTLED MONSTERS BEFORE), and Sound Designer Sandra Huezo-Menjivar (ALMA, HERE THERE BE DRAGONS.) Making their ArtsWest debuts are Lighting Designer Trevor Cushman, Stage Manager Daisy Bower, and Assistant Director Andy Walker.

ZACH, directed by Sara Porkalob and starring Michael Nevárez and Amber Walker, opens at ArtsWest on May 4 and plays through May 28.

Cast

P.J. - Michael Nevárez

Gina - Amber Walker

Creative Team

Directed by Sara Porkalob

Stage Manager - Daisy Bower

Lighting Designer - Trevor Cushman

Costume Designer - Janelle Kimbrough

Scenic Designer - Bella Rivera

Sound Designer - Sandra Huezo-Menjiva

About the Production

ZACH plays May 4 - May 8, 2023 at ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery (4711 California Ave SW, Seattle WA 98116).