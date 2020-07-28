ArtsWest Playhouse Announce THEATRE FOR AN EMPTY SPACE

ArtsWest Playhouse and Gallery announced Theatre for an Empty Space.



Full details in the statement:

"While the timeline for reopening our theaters remains uncertain, the need for art and connection in this time is stronger than ever. We plan to announce a full season of live, in-person theater to be produced once we know it's safe to gather again in the numbers we're used to. In the meantime, we are seizing the opportunity to explore what the act of theater can look like while we are required to stay apart.

To that end, we are thrilled to announce a new series of programming we're calling THEATER FOR AN EMPTY SPACE.

First up is RE:THINK, a collaboration with Philadelphia immersive theater company Die-Cast Philly. Featuring a combined cast of Seattle and Philadelphia artists, Die-Cast and ArtsWest are creating a brand new virtual immersive theater experience called TEMPORARY OCCUPANCY.

Next is RE:PLAY, a series of video pieces, interviews, and other insights along the way as we revisit some of our favorite and most meaningful work in conversation with the artists who created it.

RE:ZOOM is a series of original plays commissioned and created specifically for the digital space, with a focus on stories that are relevant to the times in which we live, created by Seattle artists.

As soon as we are able, we'll see RE:UNITE, a live, in-person experimental musical by frequent ArtsWest collaborator and Seattle institution, composer/lyricist Justin Huertas - designed to be performed in our space for a socially distanced audience.

Finally, we look forward to announcing RE:EDUCATE, a series of conversations and working sessions, exploring and unpacking systemic racism, white supremacy and White people's role in dismantling these systems. As we examine our responsibilities and shortcomings as a Predominantly White Institution and work on a comprehensive antiracism plan for our organization, we invite our audiences to join us for step one - a weekly book club exploring the variety of literature existing on racism and dismantling white supremacy.

Keep an eye on artswest.org for further details!"

