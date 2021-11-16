Artists At The Center Offers New Arts & Culture Experiences At Seattle Center

A year-long slate of performances featuring up and coming artists to celebrate the opening of Climate Pledge Arena launches this month.

Seattle Center, the Seattle Office of Arts & Culture, Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown Arts & Culture Coalition, and Seattle Kraken have partnered to create Artists at the Center - a new opportunity for emerging artists and the community to commemorate Climate Pledge Arena's inaugural year.

Artists at the Center is a new program that will feature free pop-up performances on the Seattle Center grounds, running from November 2021 through September 2022. Artists at the Center will host music, dance, theatre, and multi-disciplinary performances, presented by individual artists and performance groups based in the Puget Sound region.

A total 29 artists and groups were selected to produce a performance at Seattle Center as part of the inaugural season. The program is designed to offer campus visitors a surprising and delightful arts and cultural experience, encountering performances as they make their way to a Climate Pledge Arena event, pop by for a Seattle Center FestÃ¡l festival, head to a resident organization production, stroll through Seattle Center, or visit businesses in the surrounding Uptown neighborhood.

Performances will begin in November 2021. For performance schedule, details, and to learn more about the artists visit Artists at the Center.

Currently scheduled performances include:

The full roster of selected artists: 206 Zulu, Adriana Girodano, Alfonso Cervera, Alia Swersky, Alicia Mullikin, Alfonso Cervera, Arami Walker, Arson Nicki, Da Biest, Dance with Dora, Gender Tender, Grupo Cultural Oaxaqueno, Inspired Child, Jamal Farr / Black Stax, Khu'Ã©ex', Kole Galbraith, Let the Strings Speak, Lorna Velasco, Margo Jones, Nia Amina Minor, Orquestra Northwest, Northwest Tap Connection, Positively Positive Education, Red Eagle Soaring, Rochelle House, Sistas Rock the Arts, Sumayya E. Diop, The Mahagony Project, Totem Star, Vania C. Bynum

While in-person events are returning to venues across the grounds, many require attendee health measures such as masking, currently a state mandate, and proof of vaccination, a King County mandate. So, be sure to check the presenter's website or call before you go for current health and safety measures. To learn more about virtual and in-person activities at Seattle Center this month and beyond, visit www.seattlecenter.com or call 206 684-7200.