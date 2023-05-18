An Original Tropical Western Musical CRIMSON AND CLOVER To Open At Can Can This Summer

A new, original tropical western musical titled Crimson and Clover will open at Can Can in Seattle on June 29. The musical, which is co-written and directed by Chris Pink, tells the story of a group of high-heeled bandits running from the law and causing mayhem. The production features music by critically acclaimed duo, Pink and Pezzner.

The show features a talented cast of professional actors, dancers, and singers who bring the characters to life through original dances by award-winning choreographer, Fae Pink. The show also features a stunning visual display and costumes that transport the audience to a fictional American Southwest-infused desertscape.

Crimson and Clover is a must-see for fans of westerns, cabaret, burlesque, and musical theatre. The production is sure to entertain and delight audiences this summer.

ABOUT THE CAST

The cast of Crimson and Clover features a professional group of actors, dancers, and singers, including:

Jonathan Betchtel as Jonboy

Shadou Mintrone as Daisy

Jasmine Jean Sim as Crimson

Richard Peacock as Dick

Tori Gresham as Clover

Travis Guerin as Duke

ABOUT THE CREATIVE TEAM

The creative team of Crimson and Clover includes:

Chris Pink - Co-Writer and Director

Pink and Pezzner - Music Producers

Fae Pink - Choreographer

Jonathan Betchtel - Emcee, Co-Writer, Stage Contraption Engineer

Shadou Mintrone - Costumes

Robbie Matos - Lighting Designer

TICKETS

Tickets for Crimson and Clover are on sale May 22 and can be purchased online at Click Here

Standard Seat : $65 - $119 Includes admittance to the selected performance.

Preferred Seat + Appetizer + Drink : $99 - $125 Includes admittance to the selected performance, your choice of one drink (1) and one food item (1) from our Chef Select Menu, and priority seating.

VIP Seat : $115 - $145 Includes admittance to the selected performance and VIP-level seating.

VIP Seat + 3-Course Meal : $150 - $175 Includes admittance to the selected performance, a three-course meal of your choice from our VIP Menu, and VIP-level seating.

VIP Seat + Appetizer + Dessert + Bubbles : $150 - $175 Includes admittance to the selected performance, one (1) appetizer and one (1) dessert from our VIP Menu, a glass of Can Can's Bodacious Bubbles, and VIP-level seating.

Ticket price ranges may differ. Food and beverage is still available for purchase a la carte regardless of tickets purchased.

SHOW DESCRIPTION

A gang of high-heeled bandits are on the run, stealin' hearts and robbin' folks blind. The El Dorado gang broke out of jail, and with a history as mysterious as it is risqué, no one could have expected that these outlaws, infamously clad in fishnets and nail polish, would ever become the country's most-wanted. The story of El Dorado sure ain't no traveler's tale - this is the stuff legends are made of. Join Can Can this summer in its lavish, velvet-drenched Theatre as they bring to life an original story basked in Americana and finished with award-winning music, choreography, costumes, multimedia visuals, and jaw-dropping stage contraptions. Crimson and Clover is the must-see tropical western musical of the summer.

SHOW MEDIA

SHOW DATES AND TIMES

June 29 - September 17, 2023

Wednesdays, Thursdays, Sundays at 7:00 PM

Friday and Saturdays at 7:00 PM and 9:45 PM

Showtimes may differ.

All shows are 21+

SPECIAL SHOWS

Labor Day Weekend Special - Friday, September 1, 2023 through Sunday, September 3, 2023

ABOUT THE THEATRE

With over 18 years of production, Can Can has won the hearts of many, and has been called a "Seattle treasure" by audiences and critics alike. With over 10,000 in-house produced shows, Can Can features world-class performers, choreography, music, theatrical lighting, and sound, all paired with a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. Often imitated, never replicated, come see why Can Can is Seattle's best-kept secret.

An enchanting dinner theatre and production house resting within Seattle's historic Pike Place Market, Can Can is an original experience, to say the least. Nestled in bustling Post Alley, the venue's entertainment, food, and drink offerings are unmatched. In addition to the theatre, is Can Can's Dressing Room, a bistro and bar featuring a menu of French-inspired Northwest fare. Can Can uses the freshest ingredients sourced from neighboring Market farmers, butchers, and fishmongers. In daylight, bask in the sunshine on top of the covered outdoor patio overlooking the Puget Sound, and at night, experience the romantic ambiance of downtown Seattle's sunset afterglow.

For those that purchased admission to one of Can Can's illustrious shows, you'll be guided to the theatre. The venue is a romantic space with an interior bathed in art, cozy seating, and thematic music. At the heart of the institution is Can Can's creative team, a professional group of artists who transform the venue with each new show, masterfully producing inventive visual concepts, choreography, original music, costuming, and more, several times each year. Each new Can Can Production is an effort to surprise audiences and transcend previous shows.

The team behind Can Can is a family of artists who are passionate about their individual crafts. Founder and Artistic Director, Chris Pink continues to take the visionary lead and is joined by Fae Phalen Pink (Co-Owner and Choreographer), and Jonathan Betchtel (Co-Owner, Producer, Emcee, and Apparatus Designer). The performers are accompanied by Pink & Pezzner soundtracks, all glamorously fitted in costumes designed by Shadou Mintrone. Dynamic visual content is displayed on 4K LED visual systems by TJ Davis (Paradiso, Beyond Wonderland), and lighting design by Robert Aguilar (Seattle Repertory Theatre, 5th Avenue Theatre). Finally, Jerry Lariz (Casco Antigua and Purple) curates the seasonal menus as Executive Chef. All of these dazzling elements and creative artists make Can Can incomparable. So take a seat, sip a drink, and enjoy the unique and unparalleled experience that is Can Can!

For showtimes, updated hours, and more information, please visit thecancan.com.

LOCATION

Can Can Culinary Cabaret in Pike Place Market

95 Pine Street, Seattle, WA 98101

