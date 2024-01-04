Agatha Christie's SPIDER'S WEB Comes to Centerstage Theatre This Month

Performances run January 26 – February 18, 2024.

By: Jan. 04, 2024

Centerstage Theatre presents Agatha Christie’s comedy, Spider’s Web beginning this month. Performances run January 26 – February 18, 2024.

Mistress of Mystery Agatha Christie delivers a comedy brimming with twists and turns in this thriller that brings both suspense and humor. Complete with invisible ink, hidden drawers, the (un)usual suspects, and red herrings aplenty, this show delivers absolutely everything you want from a British drawing room mystery – and more!

This production features local actors Kaira Hensler as Clarissa Hailsham-Brown, David Breyman as Oliver Costello, Giao Nguyen as Constable Jones, Tim Takechi as Jeremy Warrender, Sonia Alexis as Lady Delahaye, William Scott Pinkston as Elgin, Lillian Morris as Pippa Hailsham-Brown, Jacob Tice as Inspector Lord, Dale Bowers  as Hugo Birch, Varun Kainth as Henry Hailsham-Brown, and Sally Brady as Miss Peake.

Spider’s Web is written by the masterful Agatha Christie and is directed by Vince Brady. Niclas Olson is the tech director and set designer, sound is designed by Chelsea “Mo” Moniz, lighting by John Chenault, costumes by Morgan Morgans, props by Henry Behrens, set dressing by Kiana Go, and scenic design by Malene Hundley. Chelsea “Mo” Moniz serves as stage manager, with J Wheeler as assistant stage manager. 

The Knutzen Family Theater is located at 3200 SW Dash Point Rd, Federal Way, WA. General Admission Tickets are $38 in advance (online or over the phone) and $41 at the door. Student, Military and Senior Ticket discounts are available. More details available online at www.CenterstageTheatre.com or by phone at (253) 661-1444. 




