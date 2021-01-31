Admiral Theater in West Seattle to Reopen Friday

The historic Admiral Theater in West Seattle has made its plans to reopen for the first time since shutting down in November under new lockdown restrictions, West Seattle Blog reports.

The movie theater will reopen on Friday, February 5th. The lineup will include "News of the World," "The Croods: A New Age," "Marksman," "Little Things," and "Wonder Woman 1984."

Movie theaters in the area are now allowed to reopen at 25% capacity or 200 people maximum.

Read more on West Seattle Blog.

The Historic Admiral Theater just completed a $1.7 million renovation and expansion to four screens while retaining all landmarked historical features, including underwater appliqué murals exposed for the first time in more than four decades. The theater has a beautiful ship like quality and the original murals from the 40's, complete with sea-horse etched chandeliers. It's a real neighborhood theater with a fascinating history.

Learn more at https://farawayentertainment.com/historic-admiral/.