Acrobatic Duo Added To Teatro ZinZanni's Cast of COMING HOME

Teatro ZinZanni welcomes two new acrobatic cast members, Mickael Bajazet and Vlada Romanova, as part of its limited engagement production Coming Home, now playing at SODO Park. The show was recently extended through March 12, 2023 and has experienced strong demand. Limited tickets remain through March 12 with fewer than 20 tickets still available for Teatro ZinZanni's February 14 Valentine's Day performance that will feature unique menu offerings.

Artistic Director Norm Langill said, "We are thrilled to bring Mickael and Vlada into the show since the amazing Michael Evolution departed. ZinZanni audiences may recognize Mickael from his many performances as a member of the beloved trio Les Petits Frères and Vlada is all-new to our circus family. The act is edge-of-your-seat fun - get tickets while you can!"

Mickael Bajazet is from France and studied in the famous Fratellini circus school. After five years of circus school he started to perform with the unique trio act "Les Petits Freres" on major stages throughout Europe and the USA. He also performed in the Kaleidoscope US tour (Ringling Bros), Cirque D'hiver Bouglione, Wintergarden, Apollo, Friedrichsbau, Tiger Palast, Gop, Palazzo, and has been a regular performer with Teatro ZinZanni for the last 19 years. Additionally, Mickael has been featured on TV shows In Europe including, Le plus grand Cabaret du monde, Stars in der Manège, plus the opening and closing show for the 1998 FIFA World Cup and more.

Vlada Romanova is a professional acrobat from Russia. She is a winner of the Russian championship and the bronze medalist of international competitions in sport acrobatics. She completed her training at acrobatic school in Russia and has extensive experience in dance, acrobatic, circus, and more.

Directed by Tobias Larsson with Joe DePaul, the production features a veteran artistic team including Beaver Bauer and Shauna Frazier. Cast members include world champion rhythmic gymnast Elena Gailova, beloved Teatro ZinZanni favorite Kevin Kent, sensuous hula hoop performer Vita Radionova (quarter finalist for "America's Got Talent" Season 10), the fabulously decadent singer Rizo, Chinese pole artist and acrobat Domitil Aillot, yodeling dominatrix Manuela Horn, and West Seattle-based aerial trapeze greats Duo Madrona. The six-piece band led by Hans Teuber features veteran players Marina Albero, Keith Lowe, and Jacques WIllis, and introduces new stars Jerome Smith and Anna Nordmoe.

Audiences can look forward to the always-original performance inside the zany world of ZinZanni, perfectly paired with a delicious multi-course feast. Great food is integral to the evening, so Teatro ZinZanni is delighted to partner with the award-winning caterer Herban Feast for this engagement.

Learn more at zinzanni.com/seattle. Groups 12 or more may reserve tickets to the extension show dates now - learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220802®id=17&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fzinzanni.com%2Fseattle?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/groups.