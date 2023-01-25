Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Acrobatic Duo Added To Teatro ZinZanni's Cast of COMING HOME

The show has extended through March 12, 2023.

Jan. 25, 2023  
Acrobatic Duo Added To Teatro ZinZanni's Cast of COMING HOME

Teatro ZinZanni welcomes two new acrobatic cast members, Mickael Bajazet and Vlada Romanova, as part of its limited engagement production Coming Home, now playing at SODO Park. The show was recently extended through March 12, 2023 and has experienced strong demand. Limited tickets remain through March 12 with fewer than 20 tickets still available for Teatro ZinZanni's February 14 Valentine's Day performance that will feature unique menu offerings.

Artistic Director Norm Langill said, "We are thrilled to bring Mickael and Vlada into the show since the amazing Michael Evolution departed. ZinZanni audiences may recognize Mickael from his many performances as a member of the beloved trio Les Petits Frères and Vlada is all-new to our circus family. The act is edge-of-your-seat fun - get tickets while you can!"

Mickael Bajazet is from France and studied in the famous Fratellini circus school. After five years of circus school he started to perform with the unique trio act "Les Petits Freres" on major stages throughout Europe and the USA. He also performed in the Kaleidoscope US tour (Ringling Bros), Cirque D'hiver Bouglione, Wintergarden, Apollo, Friedrichsbau, Tiger Palast, Gop, Palazzo, and has been a regular performer with Teatro ZinZanni for the last 19 years. Additionally, Mickael has been featured on TV shows In Europe including, Le plus grand Cabaret du monde, Stars in der Manège, plus the opening and closing show for the 1998 FIFA World Cup and more.

Vlada Romanova is a professional acrobat from Russia. She is a winner of the Russian championship and the bronze medalist of international competitions in sport acrobatics. She completed her training at acrobatic school in Russia and has extensive experience in dance, acrobatic, circus, and more.

Directed by Tobias Larsson with Joe DePaul, the production features a veteran artistic team including Beaver Bauer and Shauna Frazier. Cast members include world champion rhythmic gymnast Elena Gailova, beloved Teatro ZinZanni favorite Kevin Kent, sensuous hula hoop performer Vita Radionova (quarter finalist for "America's Got Talent" Season 10), the fabulously decadent singer Rizo, Chinese pole artist and acrobat Domitil Aillot, yodeling dominatrix Manuela Horn, and West Seattle-based aerial trapeze greats Duo Madrona. The six-piece band led by Hans Teuber features veteran players Marina Albero, Keith Lowe, and Jacques WIllis, and introduces new stars Jerome Smith and Anna Nordmoe.

Audiences can look forward to the always-original performance inside the zany world of ZinZanni, perfectly paired with a delicious multi-course feast. Great food is integral to the evening, so Teatro ZinZanni is delighted to partner with the award-winning caterer Herban Feast for this engagement.

Learn more at zinzanni.com/seattle. Groups 12 or more may reserve tickets to the extension show dates now - learn more at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2220802®id=17&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fzinzanni.com%2Fseattle?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/groups.




Harmony From Discord: Two Requiems, Choirs, Guzheng, And Oud Take The Stage At The Mount B Photo
Harmony From Discord: Two Requiems, Choirs, Guzheng, And Oud Take The Stage At The Mount Baker Theatre
On Sunday, February 26th, the Bellingham Symphony Orchestra will present Harmony from Discord Meets Mozart's Requiem, featuring contemporary composer Wu Fei's Hello Gold Mountain paired with Mozart's powerful and exalted Requiem, at the Mount Baker Theatre in Bellingham, WA.
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
The winners have been announced for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards, honoring the best in regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2022.
Washington State Community Theatre Association to Present KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Festival in Fe Photo
Washington State Community Theatre Association to Present KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Festival in February
The Washington State Community Theatre Association (WSCTA) will present Kaleidoscope 2023, a festival of theatre from across Washington State that is open to the public, February 10 through February 12, 2023.
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 Season Photo
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 Season
Seattle Rep has announced that due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts with the artists involved, their Spring production of Tina Satter’s Is This A Room has been replaced with Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s production of August Wilson’s famous, heartfelt theatrical memoir, How I Learned What I Learned.

More Hot Stories For You


Washington State Community Theatre Association to Present KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Festival in FebruaryWashington State Community Theatre Association to Present KALEIDOSCOPE 2023 Festival in February
January 20, 2023

The Washington State Community Theatre Association (WSCTA) will present Kaleidoscope 2023, a festival of theatre from across Washington State that is open to the public, February 10 through February 12, 2023.
HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 SeasonHOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED Replaces IS THIS A ROOM in Seattle Rep 2022/2023 Season
January 19, 2023

Seattle Rep has announced that due to unforeseen scheduling conflicts with the artists involved, their Spring production of Tina Satter’s Is This A Room has been replaced with Oregon Shakespeare Festival’s production of August Wilson’s famous, heartfelt theatrical memoir, How I Learned What I Learned.
MEN OF TORTUGA Reading Will Be Presented at Tacoma Little TheatreMEN OF TORTUGA Reading Will Be Presented at Tacoma Little Theatre
January 19, 2023

Tacoma Little Theatre's Off the Shelf program is excited to present Jason Wells' Men of Tortuga, directed by Frank Roberts, and featuring some of the Pacific Northwest's finest actors. 
Bill Nye Comes to McCaw Hall to Speak Out On Climate Change in MayBill Nye Comes to McCaw Hall to Speak Out On Climate Change in May
January 19, 2023

On Tuesday, May 16, Bill Nye “The Science Guy” will make an appearance at McCaw Hall to share his eye-opening views on climate change and empower the audience to change the world.  
SEVEN THINGS I'VE LEARNED: AN EVENING WITH IRA GLASS Comes to Seattle's Benaroya Hall in MaySEVEN THINGS I'VE LEARNED: AN EVENING WITH IRA GLASS Comes to Seattle's Benaroya Hall in May
January 19, 2023

With more than six years since his last sold-out Seattle appearance, the star of This American Life returns with a new iteration of his Seven Things show, sharing new lessons from his life and career in storytelling. Using audio clips, music, and video, he shares his creative inspirations, the things that drive his passion, and how his many failures and successes have informed his decisions.
share