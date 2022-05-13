ARTE NOIR Announces Executive Director, Staff, And Board Members

New Central District Black arts & cultural space, ARTE NOIR, welcomes new staff and board members this week. Jazmyn Scott, Cultural Curator and former Director of Programs & Partnerships at LANGSTON, has just been announced as ARTE NOIR's Executive Director, with Web and Editorial Director Hilary Northcraft and Marketing Manager Taelore Rhoden.

ARTE NOIR Board Member Karinda Harris said:

"The heart and soul of ARTE NOIR are its people; the organization exists to uplift Black artists. What better person to lead an organization rooted in this purpose than someone who lives and breathes its mission? Jazmyn Scott is the answer. Her diverse experiences and extensive portfolio, coupled with her excellent leadership qualities and creative & collaborative work style, are a powerful combination that will nurture the team, artists, and work of ARTE NOIR."

On Jazmyn's appointment, new Board Member Eric Parsons had this to say:

"Jazmyn Scott has been a powerhouse in the Seattle arts community for many years. I am pleased and proud to have her at the helm of ARTE NOIR as its Executive Director. A wearer of many hats - arts & culture advocate, leader, and curator - Jazmyn's approach is consistent, fresh, and grounded. We look forward to her exceptional leadership here."

Jazmyn comes to Arte Noir as a long-time advisor and community organizer. For the past six years, she has led programming and community partnerships for LANGSTON Seattle, and her early development began at the Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute. Jazmyn's community connections are extensive, and she currently serves as board vice president for Earshot Jazz and The Residency and sits on several community arts advisory boards.

Board Member Juan Alonso-Rodriquez said the following:

"I am thrilled Jazmyn Scott has joined ARTE NOIR as its Executive Director. She has been responsible for numerous successful programs and projects, bringing invaluable experience to her new position. Among her accomplishments and contributions to Seattle's arts & culture community, watching and experiencing Jazmyn's leadership and vision at LANGSTON was impressive."

ARTE NOIR also welcomes new faces to its board of directors. Joining ARTE NOIR Founder Vivian Phillips, Visual Artist Juan Alonso-Rodriquez, and Karinda Harris, Senior Community Relations Manager at Vulcan Inc., are Raymond Tymus-Jones, President of Cornish College, Eric Parsons, incoming Director of Philanthropy for Community Roots Housing, and Donna Moodie, owner of Marjorie Restaurant and Capitol Hill EcoDistrict Executive Director.

On the new team and leadership, Vivian Phillips said:

"This board and staff expansion brings an impressive depth of arts, community, philanthropic expertise, support, and Black leadership to Arte Noir. Jazmyn will undoubtedly bring the leadership and community relationships that will propel ARTE NOIR toward success."

ARTE NOIR is an independent arts organization that exists to uplift Black artists!

Founded by Vivian Phillips, ARTE NOIR originated as an online publication dedicated to showcasing and uplifting Black art, artists, and culture. The publication launched in late May 2021 and the non-profit was incorporated on June 1, 2021. The brick-and-mortar location is an expansion of the mission and will compliment ARTE NOIR's continued online presence with its Black art gallery and Black culture retail shop.

ARTE NOIR seeks to be a gathering place for exploring the dynamic creativity that springs from African and African American culture. With a focus on people, ARTE NOIR shines a light on the makers, thinkers, and doers who are, and have been, innovating in their fields, centering the soulfulness & power of Black art and reparative wealth generation.

www.artenoir.org