AN AMERICAN IN PARIS 2020 National Tour to Launch on January 11
Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! Who could ask for anything more? Filled with the music of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, the Tony Award-winning masterpiece, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, is dancing its way to a city near you. The 2020 tour, produced by Big League Productions, Inc., launches in Yakima, WA on January 11, and will travel to more than 80 cities across the USA.
Inspired by the Academy Award winning film, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS transports the audience to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. In this poignant production, Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris to try and make his mark as a painter. Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets the mysterious Lise, a young Parisian ballet dancer with a haunting secret who, like Jerry, is yearning for a new beginning.
The winner of four Tony Awards, this exquisite production features classic Gershwin songs including "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and "Stairway to Paradise." The New York Times proclaimed "Pure Joy...An American In Paris is a TRIUMPH!"
The national tour of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS will star Branson Bice as Jerry Mulligan and Fiona Claire Huber as Lise Dassin, with Daniel Cardenas as Henri Baurel, TJ Lamando as Adam Hochberg, Bella Muller as Milo Davenport, Jesse Graham Galas as Madame Baurel, Chris Carsten as Monsieur Baurel, Kyle James Adam as Mr. Z, and Maureen Duke as Olga. Rounding out the cast are Joshua Beaver, Blair Ely, Maverick Hiu, Dakota Hoar, Nicole Jones, Ellen Mihalick, Libby Riddick, Logan J. Risser, Paige Sabo, Michael Tomlinson, and Shannon Weir.
Big League Productions, Inc.'s dazzling all-new production of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss and features breathtaking new choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright with video design by Jon Infante. Lighting is by Kirk Bookman, costumes by Keith Nielsen, and casting by Alison Franck.
For more information, visit www.AmericanInParisOnTour.com.
AN AMERICAN IN PARIS 2020 Tour Dates:
Yakima, WA | January 11-12 | Capitol Theatre
Kennewick, WA | January 13 | Toyota Center
Spokane, WA | January 14-15 | First Interstate Center
Olympia, WA | January 16 | Washington Center
Eugene, OR | January 17-18 | Hult Center
Bellingham, WA | January 19 | Mt. Baker Theater
Beaver Creek, CO | January 22 | Vilar PAC
Ft. Collins, CO | January 23-25 | The Lincoln Center
Cheyenne, WY | January 26 | Civic Center
Idaho Falls, ID | January 27 | Civic Center Performing Arts
Butte, MT | January 28 | Mother Lode Theatre
Folsom, CA | January 30 - Feb 1 | Harris PAC
Bismarck, ND | February 4 | Bismarck Civic Center
Fargo, ND | February 6 | Fargodome
Sioux City, IA | February 7 | Orpheum Theater
Lincoln, NE | February 8-9 | Lied Center
Columbia, MO | February 10 | Jesse Auditorium
Conway, AR | February 11 | Reynolds PAC
St. Louise, MO | February 12 | Stifel Theatre
Fairfield, IA | February 13 | Sondheim Center
Sioux Falls, SD | February 14 | Washington Pavilion
Overland Park, KS | February 15-16 | JCCC
Cedar Rapids, IA | February 18 | The Paramount
Burnsville, IA | February 19 | Ames Center
Davenport, IA | February 20 | Adler Theatre
La Crosse, WI | February 21 | Viterbo Fine Arts Center
Midland, TX | February 24 | Wagner-Noel
El Paso, TX | February 25-26 | Plaza Theatre
San Angelo, TX | February 27 | San Angelo PAC
Galveston, TX | February 29 | Opera House
San Antonio, TX | March 1 | Tobin Center
Bartlesville, OK | March 3 | Bartlesville Community Ctr.
Pittsburg, KS | March 4 | Bicknell Center
Stillwater, OK | March 5 | McKnight Center
Shreveport, LA | March 6 | Strand Theatre
Lufkin, TX | March 7 | Temple Theatre
Orange, TX | March 8 | Lutcher Theatre
Pensacola, FL | March 9 | Saenger Theatre
Lakeland, FL | March 11 | RP Funding Center
Avon Park, FL | March 12 | Wildstein Center
Ft. Pierce, FL | March 14 | Sunrise Theater
West Palm Beach, FL | March 15 | Kravis Center
Sarasota, FL | March 16 | Van Wezel
Macon, GA | March 17-18 | Grand Opera House
Hamlet, NC | March 19 | Cole Auditorium
Morganton, NC | March 20 | COMMA
Wilmington, NC | March 21 | Wilson Center
Newport News, VA | March 22 | Ferguson Center
Erie, PA | March 24 | Warner Theatre
Saginaw, MI | March 25 | Dow Event Center
Clinton Township, MI | March 26 | Macomb Center
Lexington, KY | March 27-29 | Opera House
Clemson, SC | March 30 | Brooks Center
Columbia, SC | March 31-April 1 | Koger Center
Athens, GA | April 2 | Classic Center
Oxford, AL | April 3 | Oxford PAC
Daytona Beach, FL | April 5 | Peabody Center
New Philadelphia, OH | April 7 | Tuscarawas PAC
Toledo, OH | April 8 | Valentine Theatre
Waterbury, CT | April 10-11 | Palace Theater
University, MS | April 13 | Ford Center
Jackson, MS | April 14 | Thalia Maria Hall
Brookville, NY | April 17-18 | Tilles Center
Orono, ME | April 19 | Collins Center
Wheeling, WV | April 21 | Capitol Theatre
Worcester, MA | April 23-26 | Hanover Theater
Pembroke, NC | April 28 | Givens PAC
Owensboro, KY | April 30 | Riverpark Center
Champaign, IL | May 1 | State Farm Center
Van Wert, OH | May 2 | Niswonger PAC
Whitewater, WI | May 3 | Young Auditorium
Riverside, CA | May 6 | Fox Performing Arts Center
Thousand Oaks, CA | May 7-10 | Civic Arts Plaza
Santa Barbara, CA | May 11-12 | Granada Theatre
San Luis Obispo, CA | May 13 | Cal Poly Arts PAC
Reno, NV | May 15-17 | Pioneer Center
Dallas, TX | May 20-24 | AT&T Center
Charleston, WV | May 27 | Clay Center
Roanoke, VA | May 28 | Berglund Center
Scranton, PA | May 29-31 | Scranton Cultural Center
Syracuse, NY | June 2-4 | Crouse-Hinds Theater
Elmira, NY | June 5-6 | Clemens Center
Binghamton, NY | June 7 | Broome County PAC