AN AMERICAN IN PARIS 2020 National Tour to Launch on January 11

Romance! Adventure! Gershwin! Who could ask for anything more? Filled with the music of legendary composers George and Ira Gershwin, the Tony Award-winning masterpiece, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, is dancing its way to a city near you. The 2020 tour, produced by Big League Productions, Inc., launches in Yakima, WA on January 11, and will travel to more than 80 cities across the USA.

Inspired by the Academy Award winning film, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS transports the audience to post-war Paris, where romance is in the air and youthful optimism reigns. In this poignant production, Gershwin's soaring melodies are matched by gravity-defying dance as the world rediscovers the power of love. Hoping to start a new life, World War II veteran Jerry Mulligan chooses newly liberated Paris to try and make his mark as a painter. Jerry's life becomes complicated when he meets the mysterious Lise, a young Parisian ballet dancer with a haunting secret who, like Jerry, is yearning for a new beginning.

The winner of four Tony Awards, this exquisite production features classic Gershwin songs including "I Got Rhythm," "Liza," "'S Wonderful," "But Not for Me," and "Stairway to Paradise." The New York Times proclaimed "Pure Joy...An American In Paris is a TRIUMPH!"

The national tour of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS will star Branson Bice as Jerry Mulligan and Fiona Claire Huber as Lise Dassin, with Daniel Cardenas as Henri Baurel, TJ Lamando as Adam Hochberg, Bella Muller as Milo Davenport, Jesse Graham Galas as Madame Baurel, Chris Carsten as Monsieur Baurel, Kyle James Adam as Mr. Z, and Maureen Duke as Olga. Rounding out the cast are Joshua Beaver, Blair Ely, Maverick Hiu, Dakota Hoar, Nicole Jones, Ellen Mihalick, Libby Riddick, Logan J. Risser, Paige Sabo, Michael Tomlinson, and Shannon Weir.

Big League Productions, Inc.'s dazzling all-new production of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS is directed by Jeffrey B. Moss and features breathtaking new choreography by Bob Richard. Set design is by Randel Wright with video design by Jon Infante. Lighting is by Kirk Bookman, costumes by Keith Nielsen, and casting by Alison Franck.

For more information, visit www.AmericanInParisOnTour.com.

AN AMERICAN IN PARIS 2020 Tour Dates:

Yakima, WA | January 11-12 | Capitol Theatre

Kennewick, WA | January 13 | Toyota Center

Spokane, WA | January 14-15 | First Interstate Center

Olympia, WA | January 16 | Washington Center

Eugene, OR | January 17-18 | Hult Center

Bellingham, WA | January 19 | Mt. Baker Theater

Beaver Creek, CO | January 22 | Vilar PAC

Ft. Collins, CO | January 23-25 | The Lincoln Center

Cheyenne, WY | January 26 | Civic Center

Idaho Falls, ID | January 27 | Civic Center Performing Arts

Butte, MT | January 28 | Mother Lode Theatre

Folsom, CA | January 30 - Feb 1 | Harris PAC

Bismarck, ND | February 4 | Bismarck Civic Center

Fargo, ND | February 6 | Fargodome

Sioux City, IA | February 7 | Orpheum Theater

Lincoln, NE | February 8-9 | Lied Center

Columbia, MO | February 10 | Jesse Auditorium

Conway, AR | February 11 | Reynolds PAC

St. Louise, MO | February 12 | Stifel Theatre

Fairfield, IA | February 13 | Sondheim Center

Sioux Falls, SD | February 14 | Washington Pavilion

Overland Park, KS | February 15-16 | JCCC

Cedar Rapids, IA | February 18 | The Paramount

Burnsville, IA | February 19 | Ames Center

Davenport, IA | February 20 | Adler Theatre

La Crosse, WI | February 21 | Viterbo Fine Arts Center

Midland, TX | February 24 | Wagner-Noel

El Paso, TX | February 25-26 | Plaza Theatre

San Angelo, TX | February 27 | San Angelo PAC

Galveston, TX | February 29 | Opera House

San Antonio, TX | March 1 | Tobin Center

Bartlesville, OK | March 3 | Bartlesville Community Ctr.

Pittsburg, KS | March 4 | Bicknell Center

Stillwater, OK | March 5 | McKnight Center

Shreveport, LA | March 6 | Strand Theatre

Lufkin, TX | March 7 | Temple Theatre

Orange, TX | March 8 | Lutcher Theatre

Pensacola, FL | March 9 | Saenger Theatre

Lakeland, FL | March 11 | RP Funding Center

Avon Park, FL | March 12 | Wildstein Center

Ft. Pierce, FL | March 14 | Sunrise Theater

West Palm Beach, FL | March 15 | Kravis Center

Sarasota, FL | March 16 | Van Wezel

Macon, GA | March 17-18 | Grand Opera House

Hamlet, NC | March 19 | Cole Auditorium

Morganton, NC | March 20 | COMMA

Wilmington, NC | March 21 | Wilson Center

Newport News, VA | March 22 | Ferguson Center

Erie, PA | March 24 | Warner Theatre

Saginaw, MI | March 25 | Dow Event Center

Clinton Township, MI | March 26 | Macomb Center

Lexington, KY | March 27-29 | Opera House

Clemson, SC | March 30 | Brooks Center

Columbia, SC | March 31-April 1 | Koger Center

Athens, GA | April 2 | Classic Center

Oxford, AL | April 3 | Oxford PAC

Daytona Beach, FL | April 5 | Peabody Center

New Philadelphia, OH | April 7 | Tuscarawas PAC

Toledo, OH | April 8 | Valentine Theatre

Waterbury, CT | April 10-11 | Palace Theater

University, MS | April 13 | Ford Center

Jackson, MS | April 14 | Thalia Maria Hall

Brookville, NY | April 17-18 | Tilles Center

Orono, ME | April 19 | Collins Center

Wheeling, WV | April 21 | Capitol Theatre

Worcester, MA | April 23-26 | Hanover Theater

Pembroke, NC | April 28 | Givens PAC

Owensboro, KY | April 30 | Riverpark Center

Champaign, IL | May 1 | State Farm Center

Van Wert, OH | May 2 | Niswonger PAC

Whitewater, WI | May 3 | Young Auditorium

Riverside, CA | May 6 | Fox Performing Arts Center

Thousand Oaks, CA | May 7-10 | Civic Arts Plaza

Santa Barbara, CA | May 11-12 | Granada Theatre

San Luis Obispo, CA | May 13 | Cal Poly Arts PAC

Reno, NV | May 15-17 | Pioneer Center

Dallas, TX | May 20-24 | AT&T Center

Charleston, WV | May 27 | Clay Center

Roanoke, VA | May 28 | Berglund Center

Scranton, PA | May 29-31 | Scranton Cultural Center

Syracuse, NY | June 2-4 | Crouse-Hinds Theater

Elmira, NY | June 5-6 | Clemens Center

Binghamton, NY | June 7 | Broome County PAC





Related Articles Shows View More Seattle Stories

More Hot Stories For You