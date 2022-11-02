A CHRISTMAS STORY Announced At Tacoma Little Theatre This Holiday Season

Back by popular demand, Tacoma Little Theatre presents A Christmas Story, adapted for the stage by Philip Grecian. This holiday classic will be directed by Jennifer York.

Humorist Jean Shepherd's memoir of growing up in the midwest in the 1940's follows nine-year-old Ralphie Parker in his quest to get a genuine Red Ryder BB gun under the tree for Christmas. Ralphie pleads his case before his mother, his teacher, and even Santa Claus himself. The consistent response: "You'll shoot your eye out!"

All the elements from the beloved movie are here, including the family's temperamental exploding furnace; Scut Farkas, the school bully; the boys' experiment with a wet tongue on a cold lamppost; the Little Orphan Annie decoder pin; Ralphie's father winning a leg lamp; Ralphie's fantasy scenarios and more.

Tacoma Little Theatre's production of A Christmas Story features Blake R. York as Ralph Parker, Heidi Walworth-Horn as Mother, Andrew Fry as The Old Man, Stephanie Kroschel as (Miss) Shields, Tyler Weston as Ralphie Parker, Gavin Weston as Randy Parker, Jack Burns as Flick, Fletcher Kelley as Schwartz, Maggie Savage as Esther Jane Alberry, Maya Harris as Helen Weathers, and Nigel Kelley as Scut Farkas, with Gavin Fischer, Natalie Jolly, Brynn Livengood, and Zuzu Zimmer as Ensemble.

A Christmas Story will run Friday, December 2, through Sunday, December 24, 2022 for a total of 16 performances. Please visit the website for exact dates. Evening showings are at 7:30pm and matinee showings are at 2:00pm. The performance on Sunday, December 18th at 2:00pm will be an ASL interpreted performance.

Tickets are $27.00 (Adults), $25.00 (Seniors 60+/Students/Military), and $20.00 (Children 12 and under). Tickets may be purchased online at www.tacomalittletheatre.com, or by calling our Box Office at (253) 272-2281. Group rates are available for 10 or more, and special FLEX passes for 6 are only $145.00. TLT strongly recommends, but does not require, that patrons wear masks and are vaccinated.

There will be a special "Pay What You Can" performance on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 7:30pm. Tickets for that performance are available now online, in person, or over the phone.

A Christmas Story is recommended for all ages.