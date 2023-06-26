2023 AATE Award Recipients Announced

Recipients will be recognized at the AATE Awards Ceremony taking place July 29 at 6pm PST in Seattle, WA during the AATE Annual Conference.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album Photo 1 Reneé Rapp Drops New Tour Dates Ahead of Upcoming Album
Review: SOLARIS at Book-It Repertory Theatre Photo 2 Review: SOLARIS at Book-It Repertory Theatre
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates Photo 3 SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
Sharon Lawrence to Star in THE SHOT at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts Photo 4 Sharon Lawrence to Star in THE SHOT at Whidbey Island Center for the Arts

2023 AATE Award Recipients Announced

Each year, the American Alliance for Theatre & Education honors exceptional individuals as well as organizations for the high-quality work they perform in the field of theatre with and for young audiences. Recipients will be recognized at the AATE Awards Ceremony taking place July 29 at 6pm PST in Seattle, WA during the AATE Annual Conference. The list of 2023 AATE Award recipients is included below.

"We're proud to recognize these award recipients for their contributions to theatre and theatre education," said Alexis Truitt, executive director of AATE. "Their accomplishments and this recognition underscores the impact of theatre with and for young audiences."

AATE Award recipients represent the best of the field and inspire others with the outstanding work, commitment, and dedication that makes them outstanding colleagues and allies.

The complete list of AATE Award recipients can be found below.

AATE Awards Recipients

The Johnny Saldaña Outstanding Professor of Theatre Education Award

Mindy R. Carter, PhD

Sara Spencer Artistic Achievement Award

Roseann Sheridan

Don and Elizabeth Doyle Fellowship

Mateo Hernandez

Winifred Ward Scholar

Alex Turner

Distinguished Dissertation Award Winner

Quenna L. Barrett

"Re-Writing the Declaration: Re-Writing the Past to Fix the Future from a Black, Queer, Feminist Lens""

Distinguished Dissertation Award Honorable Mention

Zena

"Participatory Action Research and Theatre: Decolonizing Secondary Theatre Education Through Process-Based Culturally Sustaining Pedagogy and Methodology"

Distinguished Thesis Award Winner

Jessica Cortez

"Carework Theatre Project"

Distinguished Thesis Award Honorable Mention

Lucy Kania

"Against Type: Fatphobia, Bias, and Typecasting in Educational Theatre"

Distinguished Book Award Winner

Hope in a Collapsing World: Youth, Theatre, and Listening as a Political Alternative

Kathleen Gallagher

Publisher: University of Toronto Press

Distinguished Book Award Honorable Mention

Smallest Circles First: Exploring Teacher Reconciliatory Praxis through Drama Education

Mindy R. Carter, PhD

Publisher: University of Toronto Press

Distinguished Play Award: Category A

Desvelado

José Casas

Publisher: Dramatic Publishing

Distinguished Play Award: Category B

Bulletproof Backpack

Eric Coble

Publisher: Dramatic Publishing

Distinguished Play Award: Category C

Carmela Full of Wishes

Alvaro Saar Rios

Publisher: TRW Plays

Distinguished Play Award: Category D

Wish, A Musical

Paul Lewis

Publisher: YouthPLAYS

Playwrights for Change Adult Category Winner

Hiking

Claudia Haas

Playwrightsfor Change Adult Category Runner Up

You, Me and Victor Hugo!

Candace Amarante

Playwrights for Change High School Category Winner

When We Say Goodbye

Mackenzie Bonilla

Playwrights for Change High School Category Runner Up

The Mechanics of a Goodbye

Agathe Robert

Playwrights for Change Middle School Category Winner

Masks

Elena M. Meloy

Playwrights for Change Middle School Category Runner Up

The 1.5 Lives of Oliver Peters

Annabeth Glick



RELATED STORIES - Seattle

1
Recipients Announced For The 21st Anniversary of The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards Photo
Recipients Announced For The 21st Anniversary of The 5th Avenue Theatre Awards

The 5th Avenue Theatre has recognized the dedication of High School Musical Theater educators and students with The 2022/23 5th Avenue Theatre Awards Project. Now in its 21st year, this program honors the accomplishments of Washington State students and the communities that foster their talents.

2
TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Sale At Keller Auditorium, June 26 Photo
TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL On Sale At Keller Auditorium, June 26

Tickets for TINA- THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL national tour will go on sale at Keller Auditorium, June 26. This inspiring and uplifting show will play Keller Auditorium from September 5 – 10! 

3
1776 Comes to 5th Avenue Theatre Photo
1776 Comes to 5th Avenue Theatre

The national tour of 1776 makes its premiere in Seattle at The 5th Avenue Theatre August 2-6, 2023. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at The 5th Avenue Theatre’s website, over the phone, or by visiting the box office.

4
Seattle Theatre Group 25th Annual DANCE This Highlights Regional And National Collaborativ Photo
Seattle Theatre Group 25th Annual DANCE This Highlights Regional And National Collaborative Dance

This year Seattle Theatre Group (STG) marks the 25th anniversary of DANCE This, its signature dance program that brings together youth and adult performers from diverse communities to collaborate and share their culture through the art of dance.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Video: First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video Photos & Video: First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Video
Watch 96 High Schoolers Get Ready for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG Video
The Kid Critics Get Hooked to PETER PAN GOES WRONG
View all Videos

Seattle SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Shot
Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (7/07-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Novalima Live at High Dive
High Dive (8/04-8/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 12th Annual Festival of Shorts
Wade James Theatre (6/29-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
Village Theatre (7/07-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Solaris
Book-It Repertory Theatre (6/14-7/09)PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Falsettos
Harlequin Productions (6/30-7/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sound Of Music
Schuler Performing Arts Center (6/30-7/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crimson and Clover
Can Can Culinary Cabaret (6/29-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hello, Dolly!
Village Theatre (5/26-7/02)PHOTOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You