2023 AATE Award Recipients Announced

Each year, the American Alliance for Theatre & Education honors exceptional individuals as well as organizations for the high-quality work they perform in the field of theatre with and for young audiences. Recipients will be recognized at the AATE Awards Ceremony taking place July 29 at 6pm PST in Seattle, WA during the AATE Annual Conference. The list of 2023 AATE Award recipients is included below.
"We're proud to recognize these award recipients for their contributions to theatre and theatre education," said Alexis Truitt, executive director of AATE. "Their accomplishments and this recognition underscores the impact of theatre with and for young audiences."
AATE Award recipients represent the best of the field and inspire others with the outstanding work, commitment, and dedication that makes them outstanding colleagues and allies.
The complete list of AATE Award recipients can be found below.
AATE Awards Recipients
Mindy R. Carter, PhD
Mateo Hernandez
Alex Turner
Quenna L. Barrett
"Re-Writing the Declaration: Re-Writing the Past to Fix the Future from a Black, Queer, Feminist Lens""
Zena
"Participatory Action Research and Theatre: Decolonizing Secondary Theatre Education Through Process-Based Culturally Sustaining Pedagogy and Methodology"
Jessica Cortez
"Carework Theatre Project"
Lucy Kania
"Against Type: Fatphobia, Bias, and Typecasting in Educational Theatre"
Hope in a Collapsing World: Youth, Theatre, and Listening as a Political Alternative
Kathleen Gallagher
Publisher: University of Toronto Press
Smallest Circles First: Exploring Teacher Reconciliatory Praxis through Drama Education
Mindy R. Carter, PhD
Publisher: University of Toronto Press
Desvelado
José Casas
Publisher: Dramatic Publishing
Bulletproof Backpack
Publisher: Dramatic Publishing
Carmela Full of Wishes
Alvaro Saar Rios
Publisher: TRW Plays
Wish, A Musical
Paul Lewis
Publisher: YouthPLAYS
Hiking
Claudia Haas
You, Me and Victor Hugo!
Candace Amarante
When We Say Goodbye
Mackenzie Bonilla
The Mechanics of a Goodbye
Agathe Robert
Masks
Elena M. Meloy
Playwrights for Change Middle School Category Runner Up
The 1.5 Lives of Oliver Peters
Annabeth Glick
