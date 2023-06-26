2023 AATE Award Recipients Announced

Each year, the American Alliance for Theatre & Education honors exceptional individuals as well as organizations for the high-quality work they perform in the field of theatre with and for young audiences. Recipients will be recognized at the AATE Awards Ceremony taking place July 29 at 6pm PST in Seattle, WA during the AATE Annual Conference. The list of 2023 AATE Award recipients is included below.

"We're proud to recognize these award recipients for their contributions to theatre and theatre education," said Alexis Truitt, executive director of AATE. "Their accomplishments and this recognition underscores the impact of theatre with and for young audiences."

AATE Award recipients represent the best of the field and inspire others with the outstanding work, commitment, and dedication that makes them outstanding colleagues and allies.

The complete list of AATE Award recipients can be found below.

AATE Awards Recipients

The Johnny Saldaña Outstanding Professor of Theatre Education Award

Mindy R. Carter, PhD

Sara Spencer Artistic Achievement Award

Roseann Sheridan

Don and Elizabeth Doyle Fellowship

Mateo Hernandez

Winifred Ward Scholar

Alex Turner

Distinguished Dissertation Award Winner

Quenna L. Barrett

"Re-Writing the Declaration: Re-Writing the Past to Fix the Future from a Black, Queer, Feminist Lens""

Distinguished Dissertation Award Honorable Mention

Zena

"Participatory Action Research and Theatre: Decolonizing Secondary Theatre Education Through Process-Based Culturally Sustaining Pedagogy and Methodology"

Distinguished Thesis Award Winner

Jessica Cortez

"Carework Theatre Project"

Distinguished Thesis Award Honorable Mention

Lucy Kania

"Against Type: Fatphobia, Bias, and Typecasting in Educational Theatre"

Distinguished Book Award Winner

Hope in a Collapsing World: Youth, Theatre, and Listening as a Political Alternative

Kathleen Gallagher

Publisher: University of Toronto Press

Distinguished Book Award Honorable Mention

Smallest Circles First: Exploring Teacher Reconciliatory Praxis through Drama Education

Mindy R. Carter, PhD

Publisher: University of Toronto Press

Distinguished Play Award: Category A

Desvelado

José Casas

Publisher: Dramatic Publishing

Distinguished Play Award: Category B

Bulletproof Backpack

Eric Coble

Publisher: Dramatic Publishing

Distinguished Play Award: Category C

Carmela Full of Wishes

Alvaro Saar Rios

Publisher: TRW Plays

Distinguished Play Award: Category D

Wish, A Musical

Paul Lewis

Publisher: YouthPLAYS

Playwrights for Change Adult Category Winner

Hiking

Claudia Haas

Playwrightsfor Change Adult Category Runner Up

You, Me and Victor Hugo!

Candace Amarante

Playwrights for Change High School Category Winner

When We Say Goodbye

Mackenzie Bonilla

Playwrights for Change High School Category Runner Up

The Mechanics of a Goodbye

Agathe Robert

Playwrights for Change Middle School Category Winner

Masks

Elena M. Meloy

Playwrights for Change Middle School Category Runner Up

The 1.5 Lives of Oliver Peters

Annabeth Glick