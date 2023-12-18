2 Weeks to Vote for the BWW Seattle Awards; THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL, AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS, Spokane Valley Summer Theatre & More Lead!

There's just 2 weeks left to vote and we have the latest standings as of Monday, December 18th for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Angela Rose Pierson - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 13%

Fae Pink - CRIMSON AND CLOVER - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 12%

Kathryn Van Meter - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 8%

Andrea Olsen - GREASE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Harry Turpin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Krista Patt - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 4%

Christina Naficy - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 4%

Elizabeth Posluns and Laura McFarlane - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Scot Charles Anderson - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Erich Schleck/Robbi Moore - SHAPESHIFTERS: A QUEER COMIC BOOK MUSICAL - Ballyhoo Theatre 4%

Katy Tabb - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 4%

Brenda S. Henson - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Stacey Bush - MONSTROUS REGIMENT - Latitude Theatre 3%

Kate Kingery - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 3%

Katy Tabb - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Village Theatre 3%

Fosse Jack & Trixie Paprika - A METAMODERN PROMETHEUS - Noveltease Theatre 2%

Ashley Roy - ROCK OF AGES - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Cy Paolantonio - INTO THE WOODS - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Sophia Dompier - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Ty Defoe - BETWEEN TWO KNEES - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Kelli Foster Warder - THE WIZ - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Harry Turpin - THE MUSIC MAN - Tacoma Musical playhouse 2%

Fosse Jack - THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Noveltease Theatre 1%

Harry Turpin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 1%

Kathryn Van Meter - TWELFTH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - Seattle Shakespeare Company 1%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Shadou Mintrone - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 11%

Linay Robison - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 6%

Audrey Herold - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Esther Garcia - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 4%

Melanie Taylor Burgess - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 4%

Mark Chenovick - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Kilah Williams - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Melanie Ransom - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 4%

Ramona Rhapsody - A METAMODERN PROMETHEUS - Noveltease Theatre 4%

Michele Graves - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Amy Clark & Mark Koss - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Esther Iverson - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Judy Brooks - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Kathy Kershaw - MARY POPPINS - Bremerton Community Theatre 3%

Chelsea Cook - CINDEREALLA - Village Theatre 2%

Danielle Nieves - SWEENY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Fantasia Rose - SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Dacha Theatre 2%

Ali Kidder-Mostrom - MONSTROUS REGIMENT - Latitude Theatre 2%

Diane Johnston - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Patty Garegnani - CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Julles M - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Zoé Tziotis Shields - LA TOFANA’S POISON EMPORIUM - Macha Theatre Works 1%

Melanie Taylor Burgess - INTO THE WOODS - 5th Avenue Theatre 1%

Janelle Kimbrough - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 1%

Celeste Moody - DEATHTRAP - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 1%



Best Dance Production

THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 22%

NOIR - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 19%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 18%

GREASE THE MUSICAL - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 11%

TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 8%

A METAMODERN PROMETHEUS - Noveltease Theatre 8%

THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 8%

THE COUNT OF MONTE CRISTO - Noveltease Theatre 4%

DARE TO DANCE 11: TOGETHER AGAIN - Dare to Dance 2%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Chris Pink - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 12%

Yvonne A.K. Johnson - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 10%

Timothy McCuen Piggee - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 8%

Harry Turpin - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 6%

Charles Scott Anderson - 110 DEGREES IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 6%

Trina Williamson - SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 6%

Brenda S. Henson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Karen Lund - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 4%

Craig Schieber - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Jay Woods - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Shileah Corey - FUN HOME - Ballyhoo Theatre 4%

Scott Dittman - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 4%

Ameenah Kaplan - LYDIA AND THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Collin Pittmann - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Ashley DeMoville - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 3%

Harry Turpin - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

John Kelleher - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Brenda S. Henson - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Valentine Wulf - MACBETH! - Penguin Productions 2%

Ruben Van Kempen - TWELFTH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

Harry Turpin - THE MUSIC MAN - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 1%

Harry Turpin - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 1%

Bill Berry - INTO THE WOODS - 5th Avenue Theatre 1%

Kyle Gerstel and Madison LaRue-Barton - INDECENT - YATC 1%

Hattie Claire Andres - THE TEMPEST - Seattle Repertory Theatre 1%



Best Direction Of A Play

Valerie Curtis-Newton - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 10%

Molly Elizabeth Robbins - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 6%

Dave Morrison - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Scott Nolte - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 5%

Eric Lewis - CHEMICAL IMBALANCE - Pheonix Theatre 4%

Chay Yew - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Brenda S. Henson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Riley Gene - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Michelle Peterson - SKIN DEEP - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

Doug Knoop - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Diane Johnston - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Brandon Ivie - THIS BITTER EARTH - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 3%

Melanie Gladstone - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Tacoma Little Theatre 3%

Jessica Spencer - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Village Theatre 3%

Juliette Carrillo - I'M NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Christopher Kidder-Mostrom - MONSTROUS REGIMENT - Latitude Theatre 2%

Jennifer York - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Ken Michels - THE FOREIGNER - As If Theatre 2%

Kyle Gerstel - HAND TO GOD - Seattle Rep’s YouthFest 2%

Chris Serface - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Teresa Thuman - COST OF LIVING - Sound Theatre 2%

Rosa Joshi - WOLF PLAY - ACT 2%

Nick Fitzgerald - THE LARAMIE PROJECT: TEN YEARS LATER - The Changing Scene Theatre Northwest 2%

Annie Lareau - HOMETOWN BOY - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 2%

Kate Drummond - SOMETIMES THE RAIN, SOMETIMES THE SEA - Dacha Theatre 2%



Best Ensemble

THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 8%

BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 7%

LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 5%

110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 4%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 3%

TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 3%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Jewel Box Theatre 2%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 2%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 2%

UNNECESSARY FARCE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

A METAMODERN PROMETHEUS - Noveltease Theatre 2%

SHAPESHIFTERS: A QUEER COMIC BOOK MUSICAL - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

BETHANY SEES THE STARS - Copious Love Productions 2%

ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Robbie Matos - NOIR - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 13%

Logan Tiedt - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 10%

Brian Engel - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 6%

Carolina Johnson - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Brent Stainer - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Mark Chenovick - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Brenda S. Henson - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Angelo Domitri - A METAMODERN PROMETHEUS - Noveltease Theatre 3%

Jacob Viramontes - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Robert J. Aguilar - LYDIA AND THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Robert J. Aguilar - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Adem Hayyu - BETHANY SEES THE STARS - Copious Love Productions 2%

Charlie Morrison - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

John Chenault - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Kyler Knutson - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

Colin K. Bills - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 2%

Scott Randall - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Gwyn Skone - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Chih-Hung Shao - AS IT IS IN HEAVEN - Taproot Theatre Company 2%

Carolina Johnson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Richard Beckerman - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Olivia Burlingame - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Harlequin Productions 2%

Mark Chenovick - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Tristan Roberson - THE WIZ - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Ben Zamora - INTO THE WOODS - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Matt Goodrich - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 12%

Steven Tran - LYDIA & THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 11%

Mark Rabe - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 8%

Bruce Monroe - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 7%

John Allman - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 7%

Andrea Olsen & Cedric Bidwell Williams - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 6%

Michael Nutting - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 5%

Mark and Nancy Press - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

RJ Tancioco - INTO THE WOODS - 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

Gwen Adams - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

Daniel Schreiner - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Justin Tran - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

John Kelleher - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 3%

Sam Peters - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Stephanie Phillips - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

RJ Tancioco - RODGERS + HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA - Village Theatre 3%

Celeste Larson - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Daniel Schreiner - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Daniel Wolfert - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Joe Hinchy - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%

Alex Millman - INDECENT - YATC 1%



Best Musical

THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 9%

BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 8%

110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 7%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 7%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 4%

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 4%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 4%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 4%

THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

LYDIA AND THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

GREASE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

FUN HOME - Ballyhoo Theatre 3%

ROCK OF AGES - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

TWELFTH NIGHT THE MUSICAL - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

SPAMALOT - Western Washington Community Theatre 2%

MACBETH! - Penguin Productions 2%

FALSETTOS - Harlequin Productions 1%

SHAPESHIFTERS: A QUEER COMIC BOOK MUSICAL - Ballyhoo Theatre 1%



Best New Play Or Musical

LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 16%

CRIMSON AND CLOVER - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 14%

LYDIA & THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 11%

I'M NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 9%

SHAPESHIFTERS: A QUEER COMIC BOOK MUSICAL - Ballyhoo Theatre 9%

BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 7%

HOW TO BREAK - Village Theatre 5%

RIPENESS IS ALL - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 5%

NOT OUR TOWN - Pony World Theatre 5%

BETHANY SEES THE STARS - Copious Love Productions 4%

LOVE LETTERS: A TRUE-LY SHORT EPISTOLARY ROMANCE - Theater of Possibility 4%

HOMETOWN BOY - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 3%

REFUGEES IN THE GARDEN CITY - Pratidhwani 3%

HISTORY OF THEATRE - ACT Theatre & The Hansberry Project 2%

DEEP PURPLE WIGGLE - Theatre Battery 1%

ON THE MARKET - Battheatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nik Hagen - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 10%

Andrea Olsen - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

Bobbi Kotula - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 6%

Paris Manzanares - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company & Seattle Public Theater 5%

Yusef Seevers - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

Cassie Q. Kohl - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 4%

Ila Faubion - SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 4%

Jordan King - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 4%

Faith Young - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Diana Huey - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Jordyn Day Palmer - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

June Apollo Johns - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Anne Allgood - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Janet Barton - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - JewelBox Theatre 2%

Ian Bartlett - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Abby Price - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

Carrie Sleeper-Bowers - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Brian Picheu - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Jacqueline Tardanico - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

David Naber - RENT - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Rachel Ruby Squires - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Sarah Russell - LYDIA AND THE TROLL - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Jenna Majeskey - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Christopher Clark - THE PROM - Bainbridge Performing Arts 2%

William Douglas Johnson - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Dedra D. Woods - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 8%

David Hayes - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 5%

Joe Ngo - CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Karin Terry - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Kim Hart - SKIN DEEP - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

Jasmine Harrick - ROMEO & JULIET - Green Stage 4%

Christina Williams - THE REVOLUTIONISTS - SecondStory Repertory 4%

Quinn Gamon - CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 3%

Josiah Miller - CHEMICAL IMBALANCE - Phoenix Theatre 3%

Faith Young - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

Rhys Daly - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Ricky Spaulding - SHERWOOD - Village Theatre 2%

Emma Brown Baker - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 2%

Lexi McFarlane - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Blake R. York - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Topher Wick - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Lola Rei Fukushima - MONSTROUS REGIMENT - Latitude Theatre 2%

Nick Fitzgerald - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Deya Ozburn - THUMBS - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Craig Rock - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Karen Rodriques - I'M NOT YOUR PERFECT AMERICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Cole Burgi - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Asa sholdez - CLUE ON STAGE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

Adriana Hillas - DREAM HOU$E - WET 2%

Jean Williams - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%



Best Play

AGATHA CHRISTIE’S MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 11%

LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 8%

CAMBODIAN ROCK BAND - ACT Theatre & 5th Avenue Theatre 6%

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 6%

ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 6%

BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tacoma Little Theatre 5%

SKIN DEEP - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 4%

I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

WOLF PLAY - ACT Theatre 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - Act theatre 3%

MACBETH - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

CHEMICAL IMBALANCE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

UNNECESSARY FARCE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls CC 2%

HAND TO GOD - Seattle Rep’s YouthFest 2%

SOLARIS - Book-It Rep 2%

COST OF LIVING - Sound Theatre 2%

CLUE ON STAGE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 2%

THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

EVERY BRILLIANT THING - ACT Theatre 2%

DEATHTRAP - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 1%

RIPENESS IS ALL - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 1%



Best Production of an Opera

A THOUSAND SPLENDID SUNS - Seattle Opera 44%

LA TRAVIATA - Seattle Opera 31%

LA TRAVIATA - Inland Northwest Opera 26%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jonathan Betchtel - THE HITCHCOCK HOTEL - Can Can Culinary Cabaret 11%

David Baker - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

Brian Fletcher - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 7%

Mark Chenovick - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 6%

Blake R. York - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Tacoma Little Theatre 5%

Jeff Church - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 5%

Carey Wong - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 5%

Jeannie Beirne - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 3%

Scot Anderson, Harry Turpin, Noel Pederson, Brendan Mack, Bruce Hart, and Laser Volcanoes - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Bill Klorig - HONKY TONK LAUNDRY - Jewel Box Theatre 3%

Matthew Smucker - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 3%

Scott B Randall - DEATHTRAP - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Chris Hansen - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 3%

David Baker - GREASE THE MUSICAL - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Parmida Ziaei - SENSE AND SENSIBILITY - Village Theatre 2%

Jay Henson - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Efren Degadillo - I'M NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 2%

Tom Williams - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Kenneth Foy - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Robin McCartney - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Mark Lund - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 2%

Lex Marcos - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Jay Henson - TUCK EVERLASTING - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%

Chris Hansen - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Blake R. York - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Tacoma Little Theatre 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Daniel Urzika - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 13%

Evan Mosher - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 9%

Mark Chenovick - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 7%

Brian Fletcher - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Edmonds Driftwood Players 6%

Josh Valdez - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 6%

Alison Kozar - BETHANY SEES THE STARS - Copious Love Productions 5%

Karl Welty - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 5%

Jay Henson - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - ManeStage Theatre Company 4%

Haley Parcher - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Ed Chapman - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

Kate Falconer - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 4%

Mike Pieckiel - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 3%

Brian Fletcher - ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Joseff Pentico - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 3%

Amber Granger - REFUGEES IN THE GARDEN CITY - Pratidhwani 3%

Arian Smit - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 3%

Andrea Allmond - HOW TO BREAK - Village Theatre 3%

Haley Parcher - INTO THE WOODS - 5th Avenue Theatre 2%

Max Sarkowsky - COST OF LIVING - Sound Theatre 2%

Dylan Twiner - THE SHAWSHANK REDEMPTION - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Joseff Pentico - CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Chandler Garry - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - Tacoma Little Theatre 2%

Dan Hanlon - DEATHTRAP - Red Curtain Foundation for the Arts 1%

Haley Parcher - THE WIZ - 5th Avenue Theatre 1%

Brian Fletcher - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Angela Rose - ESCAPE TO MARGARITAVILLE - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 8%

Stan Morrow - THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 8%

Be Russell - THE WIZ - 5th Avenue Theatre 3%

Walden Barnett Marcus - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 3%

Jennifer Tindall - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 3%

Cassy Q. Kohl - CINDERELLA - Village Theatre 3%

Alia Thomaier - FUN HOME - Ballyhoo Theatre 2%

John Lange - SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 2%

Rebecca Cort - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 2%

Emi Faltinson - THE SPITFIRE GRILL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Landon Toth - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Brynne Geiszler - CABARET - Tacoma Musical Playhouse 2%

Jasmine Joshua - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Gunnar Rorholm - Darryl Ames - BRIGHT STAR - Spokane Valley Summer Theatre 2%

Doug Fahl - SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Jordyn Day Palmer - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Alison Schreckengast - PIPPIN - Renton Civic Theatre 2%

Jessica Skerritt - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 2%

Gary Fetterplace - SPAMALOT - Western Washington Community Theatre 2%

Drew O'Donnell - SHAPESHIFTERS: A QUEER COMIC BOOK MUSICAL - Ballyhoo Theatre 1%

Miranda Antoinette - THE HELLO GIRLS - Taproot Theatre Company 1%

Tessa James - 110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 1%

Lexi McFarlane - CLUE: THE MUSICAL - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 1%

Deon'te Goodman - SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 1%

John David Scott - THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Jonelle Jordan - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 6%

Viviana Garza - COST OF LIVING - Sound Theatre 5%

Casey Cline - SKIN DEEP - Jewel Box Theatre 4%

Angela DiMarco - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 4%

Jessica Robins - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - Tacoma Arts Live 4%

Arika Matoba - SHERWOOD - Village Theatre 4%

Tim Gouran - LAST DRIVE TO DODGE - Taproot Theatre Company & The Hansberry Project 3%

Karen Skrinde - HELLO, DOLLY! - Village Theatre 3%

Sarah Canton - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - ManeStage Theatre Company 3%

James William Clark - BUILDING MADNESS - Harlequin Productions 3%

Jason Gingold - THE FOREIGNER - As If Theatre 3%

Marco Antonio Tzunux - I AM NOT YOUR PERFECT MEXICAN DAUGHTER - Seattle Repertory Theatre 3%

Sara Porkalob - HENRY IV - Seattle Shakespeare Company 2%

Henry Behrens - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Abby Burlingame - HAMLET - Spokane Shakespeare Society 2%

Jayne Hubbard - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - Reboot Theatre Company 2%

Robin Hill - HAMLET - Spokane Shakespeare Society 2%

Lexi McFarlane - CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Joseff Pentico - ALWAYS PLENTY OF LIGHT AT THE STARLIGHT ALL NIGHT DINER - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 2%

Brandon Jepson - A CHEMICAL IMBALANCE - Phoenix Theatre 2%

Ingrid Sanai Buron - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Jillian Faulk - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Molly Hall - DANCING AT LUGHNASA - SecondStory Repertory 2%

Mary Guthrie - UNNECESSARY FARCE - Edmonds Driftwood Players 2%

Jeremy Lynch - PETER AND THE STARCATCHER - ManeStage Theatre Company 2%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

THE BOY WHO KISSED THE SKY - Seattle Children's Theatre 12%

ELF THE MUSICAL - Edmonds Driftwood Players 11%

THE LITTLE MERMAID - 5th Avenue Theatre 11%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - ManeStage Theatre Company 10%

SEUSSICAL - Kitsap Forest Theater 8%

110 IN THE SHADE - Reboot Theatre Company 8%

CLOCKWORK - The Spartan Theatre at Spokane Falls Community College 7%

SOUND OF MUSIC - Kitsap Forest Theater 7%

INTO THE WOODS - 5th Avenue Theatre 6%

THE RUNAWAY BUNNY - SecondStory Repertory 5%

THE WIZ - 5th Avenue Theatre 5%

SWEENEY TODD - 5th Avenue Theatre 4%

BROTHER COYOTE AND SISTER FOX - Thistle Theatre 3%

HAVANA HOP - Seattle Children's Theatre 3%

