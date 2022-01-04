18th & Union Presents ANIMAL SAINTS & ANIMAL SINNERS III

Animal Saints & Animal Sinners III has been announced at 18th & Union, January 13 - 15 2022, various dates. An evening of strange and delightful tales about animals-saints, sinners, and the moral spectrum in-between.

Beloved & eccentric Seattle storytellers Scot Augustson, Kelleen Conway Blanchard, and Bret Fetzer combine for an evening of strange and delightful tales about animals-saints, sinners, and the moral spectrum in-between.

18th & Union is a performance space in Seattle's Central District that serves as a home for portable performance and visual art. Our mission is to sustain an affordable, inclusive, and intimate space that nurtures art and community. Our vision is a city where everyone has equitable access to art and community collaboration.

Our lobby space has no steps, and there's one small step down into our theatre space, for which we have a ramp. We're sorry to say that our bathrooms aren't wheelchair-accessible.

Learn more at 18thandunion.org.