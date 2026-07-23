YOUTH IN FLAMES to Return to Edinburgh Fringe

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Inspired by real events, Mimi Martin's play, Youth in Flames, will return to the Fringe, direct from a sold-out Off-Broadway season. Performances will run at The Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker One) 5 - 31 August at 11.30 (12.35).

Plunging audiences into the raw intensity of 2019's Hong Kong pro-democracy protests, and the story of a young British expat's desperate search for home amidst a city fighting for its future. Youth in Flames captures the emotional truth of a city in chaos and the true cost of resistance. Youth in Flames is directed by Jessica Whiley and produced by Richard Jordan, an Olivier, Tony, Emmy, and 19-time Scotsman Fringe First Award-winning producer.

Youth in Flames is inspired by the courageous and resilient stories that emerged from the Hong Kong protests. These events not only shaped the lives of millions but also sparked conversations about freedom, democracy, and identity.

Hong Kong is a former British colony that was handed back to China in 1997. Since then, Hong Kong has operated under the 'Basic Law', with the guiding principle of 'one country, two systems'. For the next 50 years, Hong Kong's judicial and legal system would be separate from China, including rights for freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, and freedom of speech. This has been set to expire in 2047.

In April 2019, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam proposed an extradition bill that would have allowed for criminal suspects from Hong Kong to be extradited to mainland China under certain circumstances. This triggered mass civil protests from the Hong Kong public, arguing that the bill would give China greater influence over Hong Kong, whilst targeting activists and journalists.

What began as a response to the bill soon evolved into broader demonstrations against police actions, calls for democracy, and growing anguish over Beijing's increasing influence. Protestors demanding independent investigations into police conduct, amnesty for arrested participants, and the removal of the "riot" label from their movement.

Youth in Flames is the winner of a Scotsman Fringe First and The Spirit of the Fringe Award. It was runner-up for a Brighton Fringe Award, and nominated for The List Sit Up Awards, the Holden Street Theatre, and the Filipa Bragança Award.

Mimi Martin is a London-based actor/writer who lived in Hong Kong until she was eighteen. After completing her training at the Oxford School of Drama, she went on to receive two OFFIE nominations for Romeo and Juliet. Youth in Flames is her debut as a playwright.

Director Jessica Whiley is an actor, director, and producer who trained at LAMDA and The Oxford School of Drama. She is invested in creating honest work that resonates deeply and sparks conversation. She joins Youth in Flames as a director and creative collaborator.

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