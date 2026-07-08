Molly Windust's Solo Show ROCKPOOLS to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. Sign Up

Rockpools will come to Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will run at Pleasance Courtyard (Bunker 3), 60 Pleasance, Edinburgh, EH8 9TJ Wednesday 5 th - Sunday 30th August 2026 (not 17th, 24th), 15:20.

From actor, writer and comedian Molly Windust, a graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, Rockpools is her debut solo show: a darkly comic, sharply observed surreal piece exploring hoarding and endometriosis. At once funny and devastating, it examines loneliness, societal pressure around motherhood, and the quiet struggle of figuring out who you want to be.

The Woman is young, unhappily married, and living in the aftermath of her husband’s parents’ death. While she does not grieve herself, she instead finds herself caring for her husband, who is struggling to cope. In a house inherited from his parents, where he cannot bring himself to face the rooms they once occupied, she is surrounded by a shifting cast of figures brought vividly to life by Windust, as she performs a series of characters in an absurdly funny domestic world.

As his grief turns inward, she begins to unravel in a different direction. Drawn to Room Number 4, what begins as an attempt to keep life functioning slowly becomes something stranger, a private world built room by room, object by object and lie by lie. She fills it with seaside objects including taxidermy seals, model boats and shells, constructing a fragile refuge as her marriage quietly disintegrates.

Now based between Glasgow and London, Windust was a member of Cambridge University’s Footlights before forming the sketch duo Mudfish with Dan Bishop. She then trained on the MA Acting course at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, graduating last year. Her background in character comedy shapes a sharp, darkly playful approach to difficult subject matter. Rockpools is also informed by her experience of endometriosis, a condition affecting one in ten women worldwide, often taking up to a decade to diagnose and potentially impacting fertility. The play examines its emotional and physical impact, alongside wider cultural silences, and the pressures placed on women around fertility, family and the expectation of the nuclear life.

Molly Windust comments, This is a freaky take on a one woman show, exploring womanhood and the pressures on women to form nuclear families when that is not what they want to do. At a time where endometriosis is receiving more attention in the arts and exciting new research trials are beginning, I wanted to explore the impacts of diagnosis and the disease in new and surreal ways, without writing a story that is solely about that. I have partnered with the scientific research project Endo1000, who are working on breakthrough research into the condition. I also wanted to take on the well-trodden one woman play format and see if I could shake it up a bit.

Rockpools is a biting, tightly wound study of loss, embodiment and the fragile worlds we create. Visually rich and emotionally charged, it centres on the ways we try to keep each other alive, in a life which has become a lie.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...