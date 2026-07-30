YOU ARE ALL RESOURCES to Bring HR Satire to Edinburgh Fringe

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Character comedian Emma Davies will bring her darkly satirical new comedy show You Are All Resources to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August. Inspired by losing her job last September during a difficult employment climate, Emma channelled her experience of workplace anxiety and corporate culture into a sharply observed character comedy about HR gone wrong.

Audiences are invited into the world of Alllison Pope, an HR consultant delivering the final staff briefing during a major workforce restructure at Remark Insurance. But as redundancies loom and corporate jargon spirals, Alllison's carefully managed presentation begins to unravel when her past refuses to stay buried in the PowerPoint slides.

This satirical comedy puts HR under the microscope — expect questionable professional advice, corporate duplicity, power dressing and 90s references abound. Performances will run 7-18 August.

Hailing from Weston-Super-Mare, Emma is developing the show in collaboration with Weston-based comedian and director Joe Brooks. Emma was a finalist in the West End New Act of the Year 2026, and her work has been praised for combining sharply observed satire with heightened character comedy.

Emma Davies has said, “I've had a few encounters with HR over the years but my most recent one has to be the absolute worst of all. The main character in the show, Head of HR Alllison Pope, is someone I've been working on for a while but my experience last year really gave me the fire to stick the boot in and take it forward into high satirical comedy. I use the framing of a Christmas Carol, with the character being visited by three separate women called Carol, who all have various axes to grind. I touch on common pitfalls in the workplace from cultural fit, ageism to institutionalisation. I'm looking forward to testing out this 'close to the bone' character driven show with audiences, who I hope will find levity and joy through laughing at the trappings of organisations and HR.”

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