CAMPITALISM, BIRDS, and MAN!FEST Set for Edinburgh Fringe 2026

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Three new productions exploring contemporary culture through comedy, drag, and absurdist theatre are set to take the stage at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Presented as part of the Pleasance Edinburgh National Partnership, Campitalism: Three Gays Try to Fix the Economy will run August 10-31 at the Pleasance Courtyard Attic. Created by BOY Theatre in association with Curve Theatre and Pleasance, the new work asks what it means to come of age in an arts industry facing diminishing financial support.

Described as "a TED Talk meets drag brunch meets The Lehman Trilogy," the production follows three queer artists attempting to understand—and dismantle—the systems of modern finance. Blending comedy, audience interaction, and political satire, the show examines capitalism through a distinctly queer lens while questioning how young creatives can survive within a system that often works against them.

Also appearing at the festival is BIRDS, presented by House of Oz and Sons of Susan. Running August 5-30 at Assembly George Square's The Box, the absurdist comedy stars Alex Hines and Sarah Stafford.

The production follows Shayna, a wealthy five-time divorcée, and Beverley, the mother of twelve boys, as they retreat to the beach for what begins as a leisurely escape. As time stretches on and the world around them slowly unravels—with birds falling from the sky and the environment collapsing—the pair remain committed to their seaside paradise. Billed as "Waiting for Godot meets Kath & Kim," the show combines Australian humor with surreal, apocalyptic storytelling.

Rounding out the lineup is MAN!FEST, another Pleasance Edinburgh National Partnership production presented by OnTheNose Productions, Chichester Festival Theatre, and Pleasance. The drag musical runs August 5-31 at Pleasance Courtyard's The Green.

The musical follows Ash, Ewan, Cody, and Ruben—the biggest boy band in the world—as they embark on their second international tour. The twist: each member of the chart-topping group is played by a woman. As their devoted tween fanbase matures and expectations of masculinity begin to shift, the group struggles under the relentless pressure of fame, management, and public image. Through music, comedy, and drag performance, MAN!FEST examines toxic masculinity, celebrity culture, and the complicated relationship between boy bands and their fans.

All three productions will run throughout the Edinburgh Fringe this August, offering audiences a mix of provocative new writing, theatrical experimentation, and distinctly contemporary perspectives on politics, identity, and popular culture.

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