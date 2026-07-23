A Play, A Pie and A Pint Announces Autumn 2026 Season

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Artistic Director Brian Logan on the Autumn 2026 Season:

“There’s so much to get excited about in this new season at A Play, A Pie and A Pint. The writer and comedian Jonny Donahoe hot-footing it from this summer’s Tony Awards to premiere a beautiful new two-hander at Òran Mór. A hit play from Belgium making its UK debut. A first-ever partnership with Newcastle’s Northern Stage. Closing with two of Scotland’s best-loved theatre-makers, Rob Drummond and Cora Bissett, working together on a comic thriller about wives, a serial killer and karaoke. Wherever you look, there’s something to make your mouth water.

“We can’t wait to share this bumper crop of new plays with our audiences – audiences who in our Spring season increased in number by a whopping 33% year-on-year. At a time when success stories can feel scarce across the performing arts landscape, A Play, A Pie and A Pint continues to demonstrate audience enthusiasm for brilliant new writing, presented with a warm welcome and minimal fuss. We’re looking forward to extending that welcome further afield than ever before, and to plays every bit as terrific, this Autumn.”







Main Season Shows:

Ready Tae Drap

Written by Éimi Quinn

Directed by Maureen Carr

A rabbit, a refugee and a racist get stuck in a lift.

That sounds like the start of a bad joke but for high rise residents Lauren, Aaliyah and Pat, it’s a night they’ll never forget in new dark comedy by Éimi Quinn, following her previous A Play, A Pie and A Pint smash-hits The Funeral Club, Dookin’ Oot and Hauns Aff Ma Haunted Bin!.

Directed by Scottish stage and television legend Maureen Carr (Still Game), Ready Tae Drap offers a hilarious and tender exploration of motherhood, community, and Glasgow’s changing attitudes as a city.

Òran Mór, Glasgow: Mon 31 Aug - Sat 5 Sep 2026

Transparent

Written by LC Stephens

Directed by Graham McLaren

“Do you ever get the feeling you dinnae really exist?”

Barry feels like he’s slowly fading into the background of his own life. Clare, after a recent loss, feels like she’s unravelling in hers. A chance encounter in a crowded bar means they both end up out together, where sparks fly. Will they both see what’s right in front of them?

Set on one night out in Glasgow’s West End, Transparent is a touching comedy by LC Stephens, in her playwriting debut, and directed by Graham McLaren about two people finding love later on in life and feeling brave enough to be seen. The play was inspired by the loyal and supportive audiences at A Play, A Pie and A Pint.

Òran Mór, Glasgow: Mon 7 - Sat 12 Sep 2026





FEEL_GOOD

Written by Amy Conway

Directed by Ben Standish

Henry never expected his first girlfriend, Liz, to turn up at his flat. Especially not as a sex robot.

After accidentally activating her, Henry finds himself drawn to an eerily lifelike machine that knows everything about him, anticipates his every need, and curates his memories to make him feel like the good man he's always believed himself to be.

From Amy Conway (The Haunting of Agnes Gilfrey, Catafalque) and directed by Associate Director Ben Standish, FEEL_GOOD is a black comedy about male loneliness, the near future of AI, and the terrifying possibility that the "perfect" partner is the one who never argues back.

Òran Mór, Glasgow: Mon 14 – Sat 19 Sep 2026

The Whaler’s Wife

Co-presented with Traverse Theatre and Ayr Gaiety

Written by Izzy Gray

Directed by Beth Morton

Set in 1820’s Orkney, The Whaler’s Wife is a bold new play by Izzy Gray (Keepers of the Light) about three rebellious women who must chart their own course when the sea returns truths that their town tried to bury.

Directed by Beth Morton, The Whaler’s Wife draws upon Orkney’s rich maritime history and blends sea shanties, bawdy humour and Orcadian folklore to tell a powerful story of female resilience.

Òran Mór, Glasgow: Mon 21 – Sat 26 Sep 2026

Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh: Tue 29 Sep - Sat 3 Oct 2026

The Gaiety, Ayr: Tue 6 - Sat 10 Oct 2026





Whaur’s Yer Wullie Shakespeare Noo?

Co-presented with Aberdeen Performing Arts and Traverse Theatre

Written and directed by Brian Logan

A freewheeling historical fantasia about one of the most contested plays in Scottish history.

1756. The Scottish Enlightenment. Despite severe restrictions on all theatre, the minister John Home staged his play Douglas to much outrage within the Church of Scotland. What followed was a church stramash and a fierce debate amongst leading clergymen and philosophers. Was this Scotland’s answer to Shakespeare? Or was Home simply a blasphemous hack?

Whaur’s Yer Wullie Shakespeare Noo? is a new Scots comedy by Artistic Director Brian Logan that playfully re-imagines the events around this infamous staging, and asks whether any decent person should be seen dead in the theatre.

Òran Mór, Glasgow: Mon 28 Sep – Sat 3 Oct 2026

Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh: Tue 6 – Sat 10 Oct 2026

The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen: Tue 13 - Sat 17 Oct 2026

Contact

Co-presented with Traverse Theatre and OneRen

Written by Jonny Donahoe

Directed by Ben Standish

A son comes to his mother with an ultimatum: fix their relationship or he will not speak to her ever again.

From the Tony Award nominated writer, performer and comedian Jonny Donahoe (Every Brilliant Thing), Contact is a tragicomedy exploring the toxic relationship between a mother and son.

Directed by Associate Director Ben Standish, this new play explores why generations seem unable to meet in the middle, and why so many family members choose "no contact" over reconciliation.

Òran Mór, Glasgow: Mon 5 – Sat 10 Oct 2026

Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh: Tue 13 - Sat 17 Oct 2026

Paisley Town Hall, Paisley: Tue 20 - Fri 23 Oct 2026

Bottom’s Dream

Co-presented with Traverse Theatre

Written by and starring Martin O’Connor

Directed by Debbie Hannan

Blending the text of A Midsummer Night’s Dream with original Scots-language poetry, Bottom’s Dream is a new spoken word performance by Martin O’Connor (Through the Shortbread Tin) following Nick Bottom the Weaver’s journey to make it big on stage, and what he’ll need to sacrifice to achieve his dream.

Directed by Debbie Hannan (Educating Rita), Bottom’s Dream is a humorous and honest exploration of class, language and ambition, and shows how difficult it is to rise to the top when you are always the Bottom.

Òran Mór, Glasgow: Mon 12 – Sat 17 October 2026

Traverse Theatre, Edinburgh: Tue 20 - Sat 24 October 2026



Lune

Written by Pamela Ghislain

Translated by Debbie Hannan

Directed by Wils Wilson

From Belgian writer Pamela Ghilslain, Lune is an award-winning politically charged drama performed in English for the first time in a new translation by Katherine Mendelsohn and directed by Wils Wilson.

Lune Bogaert heads to the Palace of Justice in Brussels to take the Belgian state to court for its inaction on discrimination against women. When she’s told her complaint will take months or even years to process, she decides to sit herself outside the court for as long as it takes.

Òran Mór, Glasgow: Mon 19 – Sat 24 Oct 2026

Badhbh-Shith and The Storytellers

Halloween Special

Written by Kenny Boyle

Directed by Ben Harrison



Sorcha and Evander have a mountain to conquer, but when a Hebridean storm descends they are forced to take shelter in a lonely bothy. They decide to pass the time telling grim stories from Scottish folklore. But bothies are unusual places and you never never know who might be lurking in one…

Badhbh-Shìth and the Storytellers is a new folk horror by Lewis-born writer and actor Kenny Boyle (Righ Iasgair: The Fisher King) and directed by Ben Harrison (Mayflies, Grid Iron) that tells some of the most enduring stories from Scotland’s rich folklore, whilst weaving one of its own.

Òran Mór, Glasgow: Mon 26 – Sat 31 Oct 2026

Zamboni

Co-presented with Assembly Theatre

Written by Lex Joyce

Directed by Anna Whealing

A funny and heartfelt drama following three ice-skating instructors in the aftermath of a freak accident.

Skating instructors Donal, Noa and Gus would rather be at their local ice rink than anywhere else in the world. Joking, gossiping and watching over the ice below. But when they witness a horrific accident on shift, their safe haven is shattered, and their greatest passion becomes the very thing they’re afraid of.

Zamboni is a funny and heartfelt dramedy by Lex Joyce ( I Kissed Batman) in his writing debut for A Play, A Pie and A Pint and directed by Anna Whealing (Island Town) about friendship, trauma, and wishing you had a river you could skate away on.

Òran Mór, Glasgow: Mon 2 – Sat 7 Nov 2026

Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh: Wed 11 - Sat 15 Nov 2026





Making Way

Co-presented with Northern Stage and Assembly Theatre

Written by John Maley

Directed by Emma Roxburgh

Making Way is a comic and poignant tale by John Maley offering up a fresh contemporary take on the vampire myth where the older generation are injected with the blood of the young to become immortal, but one weary widower discovers the costs of not making way for the next generation.

Directed by Emma Roxburgh, Making Way marks the first-ever collaboration between A Play, A Pie and A Pint and Northern Stage in Newcastle, with the play chosen from a joint open call between the two organisations.

Òran Mór, Glasgow: Mon 9 - Sat 14 Nov

Northern Stage, Newcastle upon Tyne: Tue 17 - Sat 21 Nov

Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh: Wed 25 - Sun 29 Nov

Dead Husbands Club

Co-presented with Aberdeen Performing Arts and Assembly Theatre

Written by Rob Drummond

Directed by Cora Bissett

Three women. Three dead husbands. One notorious serial killer.

Emily, Maya and Shelley all became widows after the same man killed each of their husbands. Now, they are the self–declared ‘Dead Husbands Club’.

At their regular karaoke catch-up, the three women belt out hit songs and discuss why their husbands were targeted as the real truth comes out. In the words of Kelly Clarkson, what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger, right?

Dead Husbands Club is a new dark comic drama by Rob Drummond (Wallace) and directed by Cora Bissett (The Singer) that explores blame, responsibility, and the stories we tell ourselves in order to live with loss.

Òran Mór, Glasgow: Mon 16 – Sat 21 Nov 2026

The Lemon Tree, Aberdeen: Tue 24 - Sat 28 Nov 2026

Assembly Roxy, Edinburgh: Wed 2 - Sun 6 Dec 2026

Also this Autumn:

Dancing Shoes - Community Tour

Presented by A Play, A Pie and A Pint and Glasgow Life, in association with Traverse Theatre

Mon 7 - Sat 12 Sep 2026, various venues

Written by Stephen Christopher & Graeme Smith

Directed by Brian Logan

The hit comedy-drama Dancing Shoes by Stephen Christopher & Graeme Smith about the unlikely friendship between three men in recovery from addiction will embark on a community tour this September, in a co-presentation between A Play, A Pie and A Pint and Glasgow Life, in association with Traverse Theatre.

Originally staged at Oran Mor in 2025, Dancing Shoes has been a big hit with both audiences and critics, with a further run at Traverse Theatre last December and a special stripped-back version of the show is to be performed as part of Shedinburgh at the Fringe this August.

★★★★★ A Young(ish) Perspective

★★★★ The Stage

★★★★ The Guardian

Castemilk Community Centre, Glasgow: Mon 7 Sep 2026, 1pm

Knightswood Community Centre, Glasgow: Tue 8 Sep, 2pm

Bridgeton Community Learning Campus, Glasgow: Thu 10 Sep, 1pm

Netherton Community, Glasgow: Fri 11 Sep, 2pm

Pearce Institute, Glasgow: Sat 12 Sep, 1pm

Tickets are on sale now for all main season shows at Òran Mór and can be purchased online through Universe or via Box Office on 0141 357 6200.



Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan

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