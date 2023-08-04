World Premiere Of AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Performances run 4-26 August.

By: Aug. 04, 2023

POPULAR

Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO TH Photo 1 Delve Into The Depths Of Humanity At United Solo With Letta Neely's PULLING IT ALL INTO THE CURRENT
TUTU Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August Photo 2 TUTU Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August
EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A Photo 3 EDINBURGH 2023: Courtney Pauroso Q&A
Review: BONNIE & CLYDE, Original West End Cast Recording Photo 4 Review: BONNIE & CLYDE, Original West End Cast Recording

Edinburgh Festival
Click Here for More on Edinburgh Festival
World Premiere Of AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

World Premiere Of AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

FutureHome Productions will present the world premiere of Awake and Narcoleptic with female comic, Sarah Albritton, a captivating solo show that combines comedy and vulnerability to shed light on the challenges of living with a misunderstood sleeping disorder. Written and performed by Sarah Albritton, a narcoleptic comedian known for her honest and relatable storytelling, this unique production will take the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023.

Awake and Narcoleptic will be performed at multiple venues during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023. theSpace @ Niddry Street at 14:05, 4-12 August 2023; theSpace on the Mile, Space 2 at 22:15, 14-19 August 2023; and theSpace @ Surgeons Hall at 21:15, 21-26 August 2023.

Described as "vulnerable and honest" by the Chicago Tribune, Sarah Albritton has shared the stage with renowned comedians such as Craig Robinson and the Sklar Brothers. She has performed at various festivals, including the Chicago Sketchfest, and hosts the popular podcast Sleeping with Sarah. With an impressive background in sketch comedy, improv, and writing, Sarah brings her wealth of experience to the forefront in this one-woman show.

Under the expert direction of Josh Sobel, an LA-based producer, director, and content developer, Awake and Narcoleptic explores the journey of diagnosis, the side effects of medication, toxic friendships, and the misconceptions surrounding invisible disabilities. The show weaves together humorous stories of relationship fails, hallucinations, sleep paralysis, and the comical situations that arise from falling asleep at the most inopportune moments.

"I want the audience to leave thinking, 'That was so great, hilarious, and poignant'," Albritton expressed. "I want them to leave with more knowledge of narcolepsy and greater empathy for invisible disabilities as a whole."

This disabled-led production encompasses themes of perseverance, acceptance, misdiagnosis, and self-acceptance. Through captivating storytelling, Sarah Albritton aims to raise awareness and dismantle misconceptions about narcolepsy and other invisible disabilities.

For more information about "Awake and Narcoleptic with Sarah Albritton" and to stay updated on Sarah's comedic journey, please visit www.sleepysarah.com. You can also follow Sarah Albritton on social media: @sarahalbritton on Instagram, Threads, and Twitter, and @sarahalbrittoncomedy on TikTok.



RELATED STORIES

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Cam Gavinski Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Cam Gavinski Q&A

BWW catches up with Cam Gavinski to chat about bringing Bonheur to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

2
BBC Writersroom and Popcorn Group Reveal Edinburgh Longlist for Popcorn Writing Award 2023 Photo
BBC Writersroom and Popcorn Group Reveal Edinburgh Longlist for Popcorn Writing Award 2023

Popcorn Group, a film, television, and theatre production company founded by filmmaker Charlotte Colbert, has again partnered up with the BBC Writersroom and eight renowned Edinburgh theatre venues to shortlist the best of new writing coming to this year’s Fringe Festival.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: POTTY THE PLANT, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - Doonstairs Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: POTTY THE PLANT, Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose - Doonstairs

Potty the Plant welcomes you to Little Boo Boo’s General Hospital, home to three haphazard nurses, a day-dreaming cleaner, a suspicious doctor - and a singing, dancing plant. An hour of escapist fun filled with catchy tunes. The show for people who want an hour of ridiculous, musical fun - led by a slightly unsettling plant!

4
Doors Open To Underbelly Venues For The Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Doors Open To Underbelly Venues For The Edinburgh Fringe

Underbelly has officially opened the doors to its incredible venues and line-up at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023, set to entertain locals and visiting crowds alike.  

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts Video Listen: Maria Bilbao, Ashley D. Kelley, and Jake Pedersen Dish on Making Their Broadway Debuts
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories Video
Interview: Joshua Bassett & Sofia Wylie's Favorite HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Memories
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW Video
Watch the Maroulis & the ROCK & ROLL MAN Cast Perform on THE VIEW
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly' Video
Watch Casey Likes Perform 'Johnny B. Goode' as 'Marty McFly'
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Showgirls and Spies
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/03-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BED
Gilded Balloon - TEVIOT - SPORTSMANS (2/08-8/28)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morgan Rees: RoboTop (WIP)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# June
Greenside Venues @ Infirmary Street (8/21-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Watson: The Final Problem
Assembly Studio 3 (3/08-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pickled Republic
Byre Theatre (9/23-9/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dough
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You