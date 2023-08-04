World Premiere Of AWAKE AND NARCOLEPTIC Comes to Edinburgh Fringe Festival

FutureHome Productions will present the world premiere of Awake and Narcoleptic with female comic, Sarah Albritton, a captivating solo show that combines comedy and vulnerability to shed light on the challenges of living with a misunderstood sleeping disorder. Written and performed by Sarah Albritton, a narcoleptic comedian known for her honest and relatable storytelling, this unique production will take the stage at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023.

Awake and Narcoleptic will be performed at multiple venues during the Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2023. theSpace @ Niddry Street at 14:05, 4-12 August 2023; theSpace on the Mile, Space 2 at 22:15, 14-19 August 2023; and theSpace @ Surgeons Hall at 21:15, 21-26 August 2023.

Described as "vulnerable and honest" by the Chicago Tribune, Sarah Albritton has shared the stage with renowned comedians such as Craig Robinson and the Sklar Brothers. She has performed at various festivals, including the Chicago Sketchfest, and hosts the popular podcast Sleeping with Sarah. With an impressive background in sketch comedy, improv, and writing, Sarah brings her wealth of experience to the forefront in this one-woman show.

Under the expert direction of Josh Sobel, an LA-based producer, director, and content developer, Awake and Narcoleptic explores the journey of diagnosis, the side effects of medication, toxic friendships, and the misconceptions surrounding invisible disabilities. The show weaves together humorous stories of relationship fails, hallucinations, sleep paralysis, and the comical situations that arise from falling asleep at the most inopportune moments.

"I want the audience to leave thinking, 'That was so great, hilarious, and poignant'," Albritton expressed. "I want them to leave with more knowledge of narcolepsy and greater empathy for invisible disabilities as a whole."

This disabled-led production encompasses themes of perseverance, acceptance, misdiagnosis, and self-acceptance. Through captivating storytelling, Sarah Albritton aims to raise awareness and dismantle misconceptions about narcolepsy and other invisible disabilities.

For more information about "Awake and Narcoleptic with Sarah Albritton" and to stay updated on Sarah's comedic journey, please visit www.sleepysarah.com. You can also follow Sarah Albritton on social media: @sarahalbritton on Instagram, Threads, and Twitter, and @sarahalbrittoncomedy on TikTok.