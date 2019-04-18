WHAT GIRLS ARE MADE OF Returns To Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Following a sold-out world premiere run at Traverse Festival 2018 - and a follow-on tour taking it around Scotland, to Northern Ireland, and internationally to the USA and Brazil - the Traverse Theatre Company and Raw Material reunite to reveal that during August 2019, What Girls Are Made Of will return to bust out of the Traverse 1 theatre walls. With unprecedented Festival demand leaving people queuing for hours for returns, it will take to the larger space of Assembly Hall - almost four times as big - from 1-25 August. This run also marks Raw Material's return to Assembly Hall, where their 2016 presentation of Glasgow Girls (in association with Regular Music), directed by Cora Bissett, proved to be the best selling show of that year's Fringe, selling 12,600 tickets across the month.

Immediately after, What Girls Are Made Of will transfer to London's Soho Theatre (9-28 September), hot on the heels of the recent acclaimed run of Mouthpiece by Kieran Hurley (Traverse Theatre Company in association with HighTide).

A Raw Material and Traverse Theatre Company co-production, in association with Regular Music, What Girls Are Made Of is written and performed by Cora Bissett and charts her rollercoaster journey from indie-kid hopeful to wised-up woman. This epic piece of gig theatre - with live backing band actor/musicians Susan Bear and Simon Donaldson reprising their roles, plus the new addition of Harry Ward - celebrates the euphoric highs (touring with Radiohead, partying with Blur) and epic shitstorms (untrustworthy managers, £40,000 debt) of her young life, poignantly interspersed with the personal losses and gains of her adult life. Directed by former Traverse Artistic Director Orla O'Loughlin.

During its Traverse Festival 2018 run, the production received a swathe of five-star reviews, with The Herald hailing it 'a life changing litany of pure joy', while The Guardian called Bissett's performance 'magnificent', The Scotsman praised the production as 'beautiful, passionate and exhilarating' and The Telegraph pegged it an 'undisputable hit'. In addition, it received a Scotsman Fringe First award and a Herald Angel award.

In the run up to the Festival 2019 dates at Assembly Hall, What Girls Are Made Of will continue its touring, with dates at Edinburgh (Traverse Theatre, until 20 April); Belfast (The MAC, 1-5 May); Kirkcaldy (Adam Smith Theatre, 7 and 8 May); Dundee (Dundee Rep, 14 and 15 May); Stirling (Macrobert, 17 and 18 May); Brazil (Cultura Inglesa Festival, 24-26 May); and Charleston, USA (Spoleto Festival, 4-8 June).





