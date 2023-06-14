Tragicomic Play PLEASE LOVE ME to Debut At The Edinburgh Festival Fringe This Summer

Please Love Me is an all-singing, pole-dancing spectacle about righteousness and strength. A first love, second heartbreak, and third piece of cake in a row make a naughty teenager question if she can ever be a "good woman". And what the hell that even means. Ready for some clubland classics and moral philosophy? Let's go.

Created by performer, Clementine Bogg-Hargroves with Zoey Barnes (who also directs) the long-term collaborators last saw Fringe success with stark, funny and sometimes shocking one-woman show Skank which, also produced by Mark Ashmore, received numerous five star reviews, sold out its run in 2021 and was nominated for the Offies 2021 OffFest award.

Please Love Me is the second full length play from Clementine Bogg-Hargroves and Zoey Barnes. And whilst Skank was certainly semi-autobiographical, this work is all the more personal and all the more autobiographical. The whirlwind show sweeps the audience into the mind of a teenager and explores the flux and change experienced in the life shaping time after childhood, finding your feet in adulthood. Feeling all powerful and entirely powerless, full of hope and full of despair, having fierce ambition yet being totally directionless. Skank was dark, Please Love Me is darker, a work that deliberately messes with form, style and tone. But it's also a comedy.

"I felt this pressure to be sexy from the second I got tits. And then the f*ckers didn't even grow that much"

Please Love Me is a one-woman tragi-comic spectacle about a teenage girl making all her first mistakes and what's happening in her head as these experiences shape her. Our protagonist cheats on her boyfriend (a lot), gets pregnant with her first love who seems to despise her, works as a stripper, loses her best mate and goes on what turns out to be a bit of a traumatising trip to the Middle East. In this highly personal show, Clementine Bogg-Hargroves draws heavily on her own experiences of growing up to explore themes of morality, strength and the difference between love and validation (can we ever really be sure we've learned how to tell the difference?)

"Good thing I was such a nightmare back then, otherwise this show would be really boring."

Clementine Bogg-Hargroves reflects on her past experiences through movement, pole dancing, 2000s clubland style original songs and storytelling, with music by George Roberts and director Zoey Barnes also co-devising lyrics from Clem's perspective. All this combines with fiercely personal storytelling to create a blissful, challenging mix that spans from silly comedy to provocative art.

Clem has always loved throwing herself in at the deep end, the fact that she didn't have a background in pole dancing, singing or dancing hasn't stopped her from putting all three in the show. So, she started going to pole dancing classes. The Bruises were insane, but Clem learned her craft. In March 2023, Clem lost her grip whilst upside down on the pole, and fell onto her shoulder, causing her to tear her rotator cuff. Nothing like a debilitating injury to add a bit of spice and intrigue to the creative process.

Please Love Me will be performed at 8.20pm in Pleasance Dome (Ace Dome) from 2nd - 26th August (Not 7th, 14th or 21st).

Booking link: Click Here