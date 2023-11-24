The Traverse Reveals First Shows of the Spring 2024 Season

Traverse Theatre has announced the first batch of shows set to take place in the new year, with even more to come.

2024 begins with Click Here from Fuel Theatre, an empowering play for children aged 8+ that explores the power of friendship, activism and believing in your own voice.

February sees the welcome return of Manipulate Festival, bringing the boldest visual theatre from around the world. Joining us from France are Compagnie Bakélite with Click Here, and from The Netherlands Sofie Krog Teater with Click Here. Works from Scottish companies include the surreal and hilarious Click Here by Ruxy Cantir; Click Here from renowned visual theatre maker Al Seed, which will be a poetic exploration of statues as artefacts of war; and Click Here by Tortoise in A Nutshell, a haunting tale of the world's end and its rebirth. We're also looking forward to the Scottish premiere of Click Here, an adaptation of Thomas Hardy's Tess of the D'Urbevilles by acclaimed circus company Ockhams Razor, fresh from their run in the West End.

Also coming up in February, Mechanimal will present their highly acclaimed Fringe 2019 show Click Here, a wild exploration of life in an age of extinction. Then the end of the month will see the return of everyone's favourite lunchtime theatre –a 6-week run of fresh new productions from A Play, A Pie and a Pint (with one taking to the Trav 1 stage). Keep your eyes peeled over the coming weeks for the grand reveal of these tasty treats.

Audience favourites ThickSkin will be bringing their new show Click Here in March, as previously announced. Joining the Traverse 1 line-up that month will be the spellbinding gig-theatre show Click Here, and the wickedly funny Click Here from Birds of Paradise, who return with this 5-star production for two nights only – be sure not to miss it!

In April, renowned Scottish actor Paul Higgins will star on the Trav 1 stage in Click Here, brought to us by our friends around the corner at the Lyceum, following a smash-hit run in August 2022. Traverse 2 will also host one-of-a-kind Fringe hit, Click Here by Sunday's Child starring Traverse 50 alumni Eva O'Connor–a sell-out during the 2023 festival, so be sure to snap up your tickets.

Also joining in the spring 2024 season will be Tandem Writers Collective with Click Here; three script-in-hand readings of plays developed from their last visit to the Traverse in Spring this year. And finally – for now at least - our much-loved Click Here is back, featuring brand new works created by participants across Edinburgh – guaranteed to be lively, quirky, touching and completely unique.