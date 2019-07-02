Tatiana Pavela Heads To The UK To Perform BRANDI ALEXANDER At The Edinburgh Fringe

It's 1987. We are in a comedy club. Stand-up Brandi Alexander takes to an empty stage. She's kicking off a comeback tour, after what has been a long hiatus and is thrilled to be reconnecting with her fans. She is also opening for her rapist.

A stand-up routine complete with cringey jokes and awkward one liners quickly spirals into very different territory as we watch Brandi come undone and takes the crowd down with her. Emerging from all the self-loathing and chicken nuggets, Brandi finally lets loose. With cheap liquor burning her throat and a protective layer of Aqua Net, Brandi takes centre stage and dares to be a woman in the man's world of comedy. This won't be pretty, it won't be easy, and if you want a show about sexual assault to be either of those things then frankly, fuck you - you are part of the problem...

Intimate, brutal and uncompromising - Brandi Alexander takes the audience to some dark and uncomfortable places in an exploration of how much anger is necessary to get to the laughter and vice versa.

The show is an assault on rape and a cry for righteous anger, as it demands to have the word rape horrify once again. It allows space for a woman's rage, instead of asking her to forgive. It is also, believe it or not, uplifting. Confronting our anger proves surprisingly transformative. Brandi Alexander will linger like both a bad hangover and great one-night stand.

Unapologetically challenging, Brandi Alexander takes what is, dare we say it, something of a 'hot topic', and makes it as unpalatable as it damn well ought to be. With Louis C.K back in favour and comedy yet to have its full #metoo moment, the show's industry setting may make barbed watching for Fringe-insiders.

Hailing from Seattle, Tatiana Pavela is an actress and theatre artist who gravitates towards new devised work, experimental theatre and heightened language. She is a company member of the multidisciplinary Horse In Motion. In New York she has performed at the New Ohio, Tribeca Performing Arts Centre and PS122, to name merely a few. She has collaborated with Obie-award winning Theatre of a Two-Headed Calf and Drama of Works among others. Her original works include Brandi Alexander, El Diablo and Buttercream & Scotch (co-written with Paige Collette).

Tatiana Pavela performs 'Brandi Alexander' at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival from 31st July - 25th August (not 12th or 19th). For tickets and more information: https://tickets.edfringe.com/whats-on/brandi-alexander





