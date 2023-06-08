TREASURE ISLAND Comes to Theatre Royal Glasgow Next Month

Due to the success of last year's summer pantomime, Pantomonium, Creative Learning at Theatre Royal Glasgow are welcoming young people back with an all-singing, all-dancing production!

Summer on Stage is a two-week summer course where young people aged 7-17 years can work alongside a team of industry professionals to develop and create a full-scale production which will be performed on the Theatre Royal stage for two performances.

Participants will develop performance skills, build confidence and make friends, in a fun and nurturing environment.

Summer on Stage continues the legacy of Stage Experience, which included productions of Bugsy Malone, The Wizard of Oz, High School Musical and Seussical.

This year's summer panto has an original script and is an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, transposed into modern day Glasgow, and peppered with hit musical numbers.

School's out for summer and brother and sister Jimmy and Jessie Hawkins are leaving Glasgow behind for a fortnight in Sunny Dunoon! But plans soon change when they find an antique map in the Barras market and their jolly journey 'doon the water' becomes a nautical quest to Treasure Island!

Whilst the young cast is bringing the show to life on-stage, a youth Takeover Team, a small group of young people looking to pursue future careers in the industry, will be learning about the different job roles in theatre. From technical and backstage, to front of house and marketing, this group will gain real-life, hands-on experience of professional theatre life.

Sarah, 12, Buchlyvie, said: “I am really looking forward to taking part this summer as I know it will be great fun, I will meet new people and will get to perform on the inspiring stage of the Theatre Royal in Glasgow. So exciting!”

Alison Cowan, Senior Creative Learning Manager said: “We are delighted to be back with Summer on Stage and to welcome so many young people onto the wonderful Theatre Royal stage. It's a joy to watch them come together and develop as a company and to see the sheer talent, energy, commitment and enthusiasm that they bring.“