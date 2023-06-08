TREASURE ISLAND Comes to Theatre Royal Glasgow Next Month

Performances run 21-22 July.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 1 Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB, Oran Mor, Glasgow Photo 2 Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO Photo 3 Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO
Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre Photo 4 Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre

TREASURE ISLAND Comes to Theatre Royal Glasgow Next Month

Due to the success of last year's summer pantomime, Pantomonium, Creative Learning at Theatre Royal Glasgow are welcoming young people back with an all-singing, all-dancing production! 

Summer on Stage is a two-week summer course where young people aged 7-17 years can work alongside a team of industry professionals to develop and create a full-scale production which will be performed on the Theatre Royal stage for two performances.  

Participants will develop performance skills, build confidence and make friends, in a fun and nurturing environment. 

Summer on Stage continues the legacy of Stage Experience, which included productions of Bugsy Malone, The Wizard of Oz, High School Musical and Seussical.  

This year's summer panto has an original script and is an adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson's Treasure Island, transposed into modern day Glasgow, and peppered with hit musical numbers. 

School's out for summer and brother and sister Jimmy and Jessie Hawkins are leaving Glasgow behind for a fortnight in Sunny Dunoon! But plans soon change when they find an antique map in the Barras market and their jolly journey 'doon the water' becomes a nautical quest to Treasure Island!  

Whilst the young cast is bringing the show to life on-stage, a youth Takeover Team, a small group of young people looking to pursue future careers in the industry, will be learning about the different job roles in theatre. From technical and backstage, to front of house and marketing, this group will gain real-life, hands-on experience of professional theatre life.  

Sarah, 12, Buchlyvie, said: “I am really looking forward to taking part this summer as I know it will be great fun, I will meet new people and will get to perform on the inspiring stage of the Theatre Royal in Glasgow. So exciting!” 

Alison Cowan, Senior Creative Learning Manager said: “We are delighted to be back with Summer on Stage and to welcome so many young people onto the wonderful Theatre Royal stage. It's a joy to watch them come together and develop as a company and to see the sheer talent, energy, commitment and enthusiasm that they bring.“ 

TREASURE ISLAND Comes to Theatre Royal Glasgow Next Month



RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
EDINBURGH 2023: Josh Jones Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Josh Jones Q&A

BWW catches up with Josh Jones to chat about bringing Gobsmacked to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

2
JEKYLL & HYDE Will Transfer to Edinburgh in January 2024 Photo
JEKYLL & HYDE Will Transfer to Edinburgh in January 2024

The Reading Rep Theatre production of Gary McNair's adaptation of Jekyll & Hyde, directed by Michael Fentiman ('Amélie', 'The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe'), will transfer to Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre from 13th – 27th January 2024, following its critically-acclaimed world premiere run in Reading in Autumn 2022 starring Audrey Brisson.

3
Jenny Sealey Brings Solo Show SELF-RAISING to Edinburgh Fringe Photo
Jenny Sealey Brings Solo Show SELF-RAISING to Edinburgh Fringe

The world premiere of SELF-RAISING, written by Mike Kenny and Jenny Sealey, performed by Jenny Sealey, and directed by Lee Lyford comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August.

4
DRAG QUEENS VS VAMPIRES is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe in August Photo
DRAG QUEENS VS VAMPIRES is Coming to Edinburgh Fringe in August

Stakes are high in this outrageously camp comedy horror as the gals behind last year's hit show 'Drag Queens vs. Zombies' return to the Edinburgh Fringe!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video Video: Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's Video
Corn Kid Shares Enthusiastic Support for SHUCKED at the Tony's
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Video
Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee Video
How Hard Work and Dedication Made Wendell Pierce a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ria Lina: Riawakening
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/11-10/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuart McPherson: Love That For Me (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (9/07-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bill's 44th
Underbelly Cowgate (8/03-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/11-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Lucky Pigeons
Underbelly's Circus Hub on the Meadows (8/04-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# COBO: Comedy Shutdown - Black History Month Special
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/22-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sam Lake: Aspiring DILF (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/17-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stuntman
Summerhall (Tech Cube Zero) (8/02-8/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nobody’s Talking About Jamie
Underbelly Cowgate (Iron Belly) (8/03-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You