THE STAMPING GROUND Returns For Scottish Tour In 2023

The Stamping Ground, the must-see new stage musical featuring the hits of Runrig, one of Scotland's most beloved and iconic bands, is set to hit the road on a Scotland-wide tour later this year.

An exciting co-production between Raw Material and Eden Court Highlands, the show first premiered in Inverness in July 2022, earning glowing reviews and audience acclaim.

Following the success of last year's premiere performances The Stamping Ground will now tour to some of Scotland's biggest stages from 5 May to 24 June 2023. once again opening in Inverness at Eden Court before visiting Stirling (Macrobert Arts Centre), Edinburgh (Festival Theatre), Greenock (The Beacon), Aberdeen (His Majesty's Theatre), Glasgow (The Kings Theatre), and Perth (Perth Concert Hall).

A heart-soaring musical story about love, life and the land, The Stamping Ground follows the story of Euan and Annie, who return to their rural Scottish community after years away seeking a fresh start with their teenage daughter. But there's a heatwave in the Highlands and they soon find themselves lost in this once familiar place, now filled with more tourists than residents.

The heart of their community, the local pub, is for sale and tensions are rising about the future of this place they call home. As relationships ignite and smoulder, Euan and Annie find themselves swept into a battle to save the heart of the community. But can they save each other?

Featuring exciting new arrangements of some of Runrig's most iconic hit songs, including The Greatest Flame, All Things Must Change, and of course The Stamping Ground, the musical shares the soaring power and beating heart of some of the band's most celebrated music. All of the songs in the show are written by Runrig's founding members Calum and Rory MacDonald, with 2023 also marking 50 years since the brothers formed the band on the Isle of Skye in 1973.

The production will be bolstered with new cast members joining the ensemble for the tour. They include Juliet Cadzow, (an icon of Scottish stage and screen famous for her roles in the likes of River City and Balamory), Jenny Hulse (who has starred as Amber Murdoch in River City since 2015, as well as hit Netflix film Outlaw King), Ali Watt (a regular performer with Pitlochry Festival Theatre, earning rave reviews for his performances during their 70th anniversary season in 2021), Naomi Stirrat (Grid Iron's Muster Station at EIF 2022), and Robin Campbell (Magnetic North's Lost in Music)

They will join returning cast members Caitlin Forbes, Annie Grace, Robert Grose, Barrie Hunter, and Brian James O'Sullivan. The performers are also joined on stage by musicians John Kielty, Jon Mackenzie, and Stuart Semple to help bring the soaring power of the songs to life.

The Stamping Ground is written by award-winning playwright Morna Young (concept by Alan B. McLeod) with musical direction & arrangements by John Kielty, directed by Luke Kernaghan and with design from Kenneth MacLeod. The creative team includes Simon Wilkinson as Lighting Designer, Garry Boyle as Sound Designer, and Jade Adamson as Movement Director.

Margaret-Anne O'Donnell and Gillian Garrity, Raw Material, said:

"Scottish based independent production company, Raw Material are delighted to be touring their hit, feel-good musical, The Stamping Ground, across Scotland in 2023. Audiences in the highlands, both those new to Runrig and lifelong fans of the band united in their appreciation with standing ovations when the show premiered at Eden Court in Summer 2022. If you are a fan of musicals, a fan of live theatre or just looking for a great night out then this is definitely one not to miss!"

Calum MacDonald and Rory MacDonald of Runrig said:

"It is so good to see that The Stamping Ground is not only returning to Eden Court but going on a Nationwide Tour. There has been such a positive reaction from fans and public alike, with still so many that have not had the opportunity to see it first time around."

Tour Dates

Eden Court, Inverness

05 - 13 May

Box office: eden-court.co.uk

Macrobert Arts Centre, Stirling

17 - 20 May

Box office: macrobertartscentre.org

Festival Theatre, Edinburgh

23 - 27 May

Box office: capitaltheatres.com

Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock

31 May - 03 June

Box office: beaconartscentre.co.uk

His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen

07 - 10 June

Box office: aberdeenperformingarts.com

Kings Theatre, Glasgow

13 - 17 June

Box office: atgtickets.com

Perth Concert Hall

21 - 24 June

Box office: horsecross.co.uk