THE SNAW QUEEN to Open for Tron Theatre Company's 40th Anniversary
Johnny McKnight returns to direct and star alongside Julie Wilson Nimmo and Marc MacKinnon in the refreshed holiday pantomime.
Celebrating 40 years of the inimitable Tron Panto, Tron Theatre Company will present the The Snaw Queen this 2026 festive season. Written, directed by and starring in the role of Santa (a.k.a the bold and brassy Kristine Cagney Kringle), is pantomime icon and winner of the Achievement in Innovation at the UK Pantomime Awards '26, Johnny McKnight. Yes, Johnny is back on the Tron stage and returns with a full refresh of one of his early popular works from 2016.
Christmas is running like a dream down in Kristine Cagney Kringle's workshop. Well, that's until a broken mirror unleashes pure chaos, transforming Rudie the Red Nosed reindeer into the terrifying Snaw Queen. Christmas looks almost certain to be cancelled unless Kristine and her faithful pal Olive the Other Reindeer can take on a dangerous quest across the pantosphere to turn the evil Snaw Queen back into the lovely Rudie the Red Nosed Reindeer and save Christmas.
The remount of The Snaw Queen reunites Johnny McKnight with his original Olive (the Other Reindeer), the incomparable Julie Wilson Nimmo (My Romantic History, Radiant Vermin, Aganeza Scrooge (Tron Theatre) and Balamory, Govan Fair Queen (BBC)). Also returning to the Tron Panto stage is scene stealer extraordinaire Marc MacKinnon (Gallus in Weegieland, Peter Panto and the Incredible Stinkerbell (Tron Theatre)) as the glamourous but ghastly Snaw Queen. Completing the cast are Caroline Deyga (Locker Room Talk (Edinburgh Traverse/Fringe 26); Restless Natives (Perth Theatre/Wild Yak tour)) as Peggy the Penguin, Ciara Flynn (The High Life (National Theatre of Scotland/Dundee Rep); Cinderella (Eastwood Theatre)) as Elvira the Elf, alongside ensemble members Craig Hunter and Katie Weir.
Celebrating his 20th year designing the Tron Panto and winner of Best Set for Gallus in Weegieland at the UK Pantomime Awards '26, we are delighted to welcome back the one and only Kenny Miller. Bringing the trademark Tron Panto catchy and original songs is Composer & Musical Director Ross Brown, with lighting design by Emma Jones and choreography by Eva Forrester.
This year we will be celebrating with more glitter, more outrageous costumes, more songs, and more laughter than ever before with the incredible The Snaw Queen, whilst also looking back over the last 40 years that have changed the pantosphere in Scotland.
Alongside 40th anniversary celebrations of the Tron Panto, Tron Theatre is also marking 10 years of their award-winning Pay It Forward fundraising initiative that was launched during the original production of The Snaw Queen in 2016. Since then, Pay It Forward has enabled thousands of children, families and adults who face barriers accessing the arts, the opportunity to experience live theatre free of charge at the Tron. To mark this milestone, the Tron is inviting audiences, supporters and theatre lovers to donate £10 to celebrate 10 years of Pay It Forward, helping ensure even more people can access free theatre experiences at the Tron in the years ahead.
The Snaw Queen will be staged in the Tron Theatre's main auditorium from Wednesday 18 November 2026 until Thursday 31 December 2026. There will be BSL interpreted performances on Friday 4 December at 1pm and Sunday 6 December at 6pm; Audio Described performances on Wednesday 2 December at 7pm and Saturday 12 December at 2pm; a Relaxed performance on Wednesday 9 December at 7pm; and a Live Captioned performances on Friday 27 November at 7pm and Saturday 28 November at 2pm.
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