THE LABYRINTH: Ben Hart to Return to Edinburgh Fringe With New Magic Show

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Award-winning magician Ben Hart (Britain's Got Talent, Killer Magic, The One Show) will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with a brand-new production, The Labyrinth is a journey into the hidden patterns that shape our lives.

Step inside an intimate, in the round experience where every performance is different. Choices are made. Paths are taken. And slowly, impossibly, connections begin to appear. Funny, unsettling, and deeply human, The Labyrinth blurs the line between coincidence and control, asking a simple question: Are you really making your choices, or are they making you?

A borrowed key vanishes into the tunnels of London Underground. Fragments of light form constellations. A voice from the past seems to know what has not happened yet.

As the paths narrow and the choices close in, the show begins to turn in on itself, building toward a final moment that feels less like an ending, and more like a realisation. Dare you get lost in The Labyrinth?

A Fringe favourite since 2011, Ben Hart has built a reputation as one of its most distinctive and compelling performers, widely regarded within the industry as a leading voice in a new generation of theatrical magic, combining the precision of illusion with the hilarious, offbeat wit of a stand up. An entirely unique voice in contemporary magic, Hart combines theatrical storytelling, psychological illusion, and striking visual imagery to create work that is as thought provoking as it is impossible.

Beyond his own critically acclaimed shows, Hart has designed magic for leading theatre and film, including Mission: Impossible and the recent film Nuremberg, working with actors such as Tom Cruise, Rami Malek and Russell Crowe. He has also collaborated with companies including the Royal Shakespeare Company and Penn & Teller. He is a Member of The Inner Magic Circle with Gold Star.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

VENUE: Palais du Variété, Assembly George Square Gardens, Edinburgh EH8 9LH

DATES: 5th - 30th August 2026 (except 17th)

TIME: 6:20PM

AGE GUIDANCE: 12+ (restruction)

TICKET PRICES: £13 - £19.50

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