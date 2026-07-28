DEEPFAKE AI Immersive Show to Make International Premiere at Edinburgh Fringe

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404 Theater will present the international premiere of DeepFake at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, running August 6–30 at Top Belly, Underbelly Cowgate.

Created and written by Minh-Anh Day and Grace Goheen, DeepFake is an immersive, one-person theatrical experience in which each audience member assumes the role of Alex Doe, Head of PR at the fictional AI company MirrorMinds. As participants navigate a company meeting surrounding the launch of a deepfake video product, they interact with performers, examine materials, and make decisions about the technology's potential uses.

The production follows sold-out runs at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival, Denver Fringe Festival, and the WOW Festival at La Jolla Playhouse. It was also recognized with the Columbia University Digital Storytelling Lab's Breakthroughs in Storytelling Award and was named one of No Proscenium's Best Immersive Shows and Experiences of 2025.

The cast includes Lillian Bornstein, Minh-Anh Day, Jeremy Cohen, Grace Goheen, Greg McKeon, Anna Mistele, Maia Nguyen, Emma Rothenberg, Danielle Stagger, Allen Wehner, and Eitan Wolf.

Goheen and Day, both engineers as well as theater artists, developed DeepFake in response to the rapid advancement of generative AI and deepfake technology. The production incorporates interactive technology as an integral part of its storytelling.

Performances begin August 6 and continue through August 30, excluding August 10, 17, and 24. The production is recommended for audiences ages 18 and older. Tickets are now on sale through Underbelly.

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