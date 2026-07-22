FRISKY'S REMIX ROULETTE to Play London's Underbelly Boulevard This Summer

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Miss Frisky and her live band are set to bring FRISKY'S REMIX ROULETTE to London's Underbelly Boulevard for three performances from 28 to 30 July 2026, as part of a wider UK summer tour. The show is an audience-driven live music experience in which crowds choose songs and genres each night, with the band performing real-time transformations of the selections — ranging from disco Radiohead to country Lady Gaga. The London dates follow a stop at Ventnor Fringe on 17 July and BEAM Hertford on 23 July, before the production moves to Assembly George Square in Edinburgh for a run from 6 to 30 August 2026 as part of the Edinburgh Fringe.

Miss Frisky, Topper and Fred and Assembly Festival present FRISKY'S REMIX ROULETTE.

Summer Tour Dates

Ventnor Fringe, Ventnor Exchange Arena – 17 July 2026

BEAM Hertford – 23 July 2026

London – Underbelly Boulevard – 28-30 July 2026

Edinburgh Fringe – Assembly George Square, Bijou – 6–30 August 2026 (not 12, 17, 24)

20:30 | 60 mins | First review date: 7 August

What happens when a live band hands complete control to the audience? Chaos. Brilliance. Possibly Mongolian throat-sung Beyoncé.

After last year's five star smash hit Reshuffle, Miss Frisky and her sensational band return with FRISKY'S REMIX ROULETTE, a brand-new spin on the musical free-for-all that had audiences screaming requests and critics reaching for superlatives. Every night, the crowd chooses the songs and the genres, while Miss Frisky and her phenomenal live band attempt to transform them in real time, from disco Radiohead to country Lady Gaga, death-metal ballads to jazz nursery rhymes. The wheel decides. The audience commits. Nobody knows what's coming next.

Part gig, part comedy show, part collective leap into the unknown, FRISKY'S REMIX ROULETTE is a live music experience fuelled entirely by audience imagination. No setlist. No safety net. No two performances remotely alike.

Led by the powerhouse vocals and razor-sharp wit of Miss Frisky, the show celebrates spontaneity, musical virtuosity and joyful shared chaos. It's less about nostalgia or parody and more about what happens when a room full of strangers creates something ridiculous together for one night only.

Whether you arrive wanting ABBA in the style of Nine Inch Nails or Céline Dion as a sea shanty, REMIX ROULETTE thrives on the unexpected with astonishing musicianship, big laughs and the constant possibility of total disaster. The result is an electrifying communal night out where audiences don't just watch the show, they make it happen.

Miss Frisky said: 'The audience always comes up with ideas we would never dream of ourselves — some genius, some deeply concerning. That's the thrill of it. It's live music at its most dangerous and most joyful.'

From festival tents to iconic Fringe stages, FRISKY'S REMIX ROULETTE invites audiences to throw caution, and musical taste, to the wind.

A huge live sound, fearless audience participation and musical mayhem on demand: this is the ultimate 'you had to be there' experience of the summer.

Website: http://friskyonline.co.uk

Instagram: @themissfrisky

Edinburgh Fringe Listing Information

Frisky's Remix Roulette

Assembly Rooms Bijou

6–30 August 2026 (not 12, 17, 24)

20:30 (60 mins)

12+

Content: Audience participation, strong language/swearing

About Miss Frisky

Miss Frisky is best known as one half of the acclaimed musical comedy duo Frisky & Mannish, whose genre-defying live shows became international cult hits throughout the 2010s. The duo appeared across BBC Radio and television and toured globally, including performances at the Sydney Opera House, Melbourne Comedy Festival, Adelaide Cabaret Festival and venues across Europe, New Zealand and North America.

As a solo performer, Frisky has appeared with La Soirée, Briefs: Sweatshop, Roncalli and Palazzo Dinnershow, while also becoming one of London's most sought-after cabaret hosts and live event performers. Alongside performing, Laura Corcoran has built a parallel career as a writer and director, collaborating on acclaimed comedy, cabaret and theatre productions internationally.

Photo Credit: Samuel Bennett

BroadwayWorld previously covered the broader UK tour and Edinburgh Fringe engagement for FRISKY'S REMIX ROULETTE. More details can be found in that earlier report at broadwayworld.com.



Photo Credit: Samuel Bennett

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