Sophie Zucker to Bring SOPHIE SUCKS FACE to Edinburgh Fringe 2023 This Summer

Sophie Sucks Face is an original one-woman musical from The Daily Show's Sophie Zucker about love, death and incest.

By: Jun. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As Photo 2 National Youth Orchestras Of Scotland Reveal British Conductor Catherine Larsen-Maguire As New Music Director
OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside Photo 3 OPTIMISTIC: Elizabeth Holmes Comes to ZOO Southside
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Drag and Cabaret

Sophie Zucker to Bring SOPHIE SUCKS FACE to Edinburgh Fringe 2023 This Summer

The Daily Show and Apple TV's Sophie Zucker will be coming to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the first time this year with her unique blend of musical comedy to perform her show Sophie Sucks Face at the Underbelly in Bristo Square.

Sophie Sucks Face is an original one-woman musical from The Daily Show's Sophie Zucker about love, death and incest. When Sophie's grandfather dies, she meets and makes out with her attractive Israeli cousin, assuming she'll never see him again. But when her grandmother dies three weeks after, Sophie must confront these new romantic feelings. Audiences have called the one-woman show a modern evolution of the greatest Jewish comediennes, invoking "Barbra Streisand, Elaine May, and Gilda Radner."

In light of much heated online discourse - who is allowed to tell Jewish stories; who's allowed to represent Jewish characters - the show is both a relevant subject of these debates and a commentary on them. The show has sold out everywhere in New York and LA and she has had high-profile comedians opening for her such as Rachel Bloom, (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

Sophie Zucker is a comedian, living in Brooklyn. She's currently the youngest writer on Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Prior to that, she wrote and starred as Abby on Apple TV's Dickinson, opposite Hailee Steinfeld. She can be seen in the upcoming HBOMax movie Sweethearts, directed by Jordan Weiss. Sophie has performed original work at Joe's Pub, Union Hall, The Bell House, Littlefield, Brooklyn Comedy Collective, Second City, UCB, Vital Joint, and Lifeworld and trained at some of those places, too. Other favourite TV/Film credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; the Mindy Kaling feature Late Night, Comedy Central's The Other Two and Law & Order. Her pilot 'Sisters Do' recently premiered in the SONY x BCC Pitch Festival. She performs with her all-female comedy collective Ladies Who Ranch, who are mainstays of the NY comedy scene and have been referred to as "local faves" by the NYTimes.

Sophie Zucker: Sophie Sucks Face will be performed at 10.15pm in Underbelly Bristo Square (Dexter) from: 2nd - 28th August (not 14th)

Booking Link: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
TICKBOX 2 Comes to Edinburgh Photo
TICKBOX 2 Comes to Edinburgh

Tickbox 2 is semi-autobiographical one woman play which raises issues around race, perception, identity and living up to expectations growing up as a person of colour in Glasgow in the 1970s.

2
THIRST Comes to Edinburgh in August Photo
THIRST Comes to Edinburgh in August

The solo debut of actor and writer Callum Hughes is a showcase of sympathetic yet humerous diaries on his battles with alcoholism, his life as a musician, and a reminder that not everything you love is necessarily good for you.

3
Krystal Evans: THE HOTTEST GIRL AT BURN CAMP To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023 Photo
Krystal Evans: THE HOTTEST GIRL AT BURN CAMP To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

Edinburgh based Krystal Evans (Scot Squad, BBC's Comedy Underground) is set to debut at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with her brand new, much anticipated show 'The Hottest Girl at Burn Camp'.

4
Kieran Hodgson: BIG IN SCOTLAND To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023 Photo
Kieran Hodgson: BIG IN SCOTLAND To Play At Edinburgh Fringe 2023

The phenomenal Kieran Hodgson is set to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this August with his highly anticipated new show 'Big In Scotland'.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS Video Video: Broadway Comes Out to Celebrate 50 Years of TKTS
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video
Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sam Lake: Aspiring DILF (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/28-7/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Infectious
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/07-7/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Great Ruckus
Pleasance Courtyard (Baby Grand) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Marjolein Robertson: MARJ (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/01-7/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Showgirls and Spies
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/03-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stephen Buchanan: Charicature (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bowjangles: Dracula in Space
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) (8/02-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# National Children's Chorus of the United States
Assembly Rooms, Music Hall (7/09-7/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You