Sophie Zucker to Bring SOPHIE SUCKS FACE to Edinburgh Fringe 2023 This Summer

The Daily Show and Apple TV's Sophie Zucker will be coming to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe for the first time this year with her unique blend of musical comedy to perform her show Sophie Sucks Face at the Underbelly in Bristo Square.

Sophie Sucks Face is an original one-woman musical from The Daily Show's Sophie Zucker about love, death and incest. When Sophie's grandfather dies, she meets and makes out with her attractive Israeli cousin, assuming she'll never see him again. But when her grandmother dies three weeks after, Sophie must confront these new romantic feelings. Audiences have called the one-woman show a modern evolution of the greatest Jewish comediennes, invoking "Barbra Streisand, Elaine May, and Gilda Radner."

In light of much heated online discourse - who is allowed to tell Jewish stories; who's allowed to represent Jewish characters - the show is both a relevant subject of these debates and a commentary on them. The show has sold out everywhere in New York and LA and she has had high-profile comedians opening for her such as Rachel Bloom, (Crazy Ex-Girlfriend).

Sophie Zucker is a comedian, living in Brooklyn. She's currently the youngest writer on Comedy Central's The Daily Show with Trevor Noah. Prior to that, she wrote and starred as Abby on Apple TV's Dickinson, opposite Hailee Steinfeld. She can be seen in the upcoming HBOMax movie Sweethearts, directed by Jordan Weiss. Sophie has performed original work at Joe's Pub, Union Hall, The Bell House, Littlefield, Brooklyn Comedy Collective, Second City, UCB, Vital Joint, and Lifeworld and trained at some of those places, too. Other favourite TV/Film credits include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel; the Mindy Kaling feature Late Night, Comedy Central's The Other Two and Law & Order. Her pilot 'Sisters Do' recently premiered in the SONY x BCC Pitch Festival. She performs with her all-female comedy collective Ladies Who Ranch, who are mainstays of the NY comedy scene and have been referred to as "local faves" by the NYTimes.

Sophie Zucker: Sophie Sucks Face will be performed at 10.15pm in Underbelly Bristo Square (Dexter) from: 2nd - 28th August (not 14th)

