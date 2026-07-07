Sketch Star Davina Bentley Will Bring DANCING WHILE OLD to Edinburgh Fringe

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Known for her wry stand-up and viral sketch parodies with over 40 million views online, Davina Bentley (Telegraph's Five Young Sketch Comedians to Watch) will bring her debut solo hour, Dancing While Old, to the Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will run 5 to 30 August (not 18) @ 5:30pm / 17:30.

Davina is lost, with no identity to speak of. At 42 years old, she's not a fresh young thing like her comedy contemporaries but she's not heading up board rooms like her school friends, designing skyscrapers that look uncannily like penises.

But there is hope. Davina discovers that Henry VIII was 44 years old when he started doing what he did best, executing his wives. So Davina has two years to discover exactly who she is.

Interlacing stand-up with sketches, Davina slalom rides through being a woman in her early 40s and the identity that comes with it as she hilariously tackles modern womanhood. When you feel like you're turning invisible, who are you? Is it time to book some hi-tech tweakments (27 Korean face lasers in a day) or is her legacy going to be a triumphant acceptance of the perimenopause and wrinkles, becoming visible on her own terms (with just a touch of botox)?

Davina has been a finalist in numerous stand up and sketch competitions including Leicester Square Theatre New Comedian Finalist, Winner, Cherry Comedy Breakout Act Finalist, Funny Women Shortlist, Sketch-Off Runner Up (in duo Dregs) as well as the winner of Banana Cabaret's New Act Competition.

As heard on Radio 1, Radio 4, Radio 4 Xtra, Dazed Online, Davina has written for Radio 4 shows including Dead Ringers, The News Quiz, DM's are Open, POV and Please use Other Door. She is also one half of the cult podcast parody duo Binks and Hebrides Whine Time.

She is known for her online podcast parodies including The News Agents, The Rest is History, The Rest is Politics, The Rest is Entertainment alongside Netflix parodies of Emily in Paris as well as character sketches such as Kent Mum on Tube with 1.7million likes online.

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