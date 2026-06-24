Cast Set for MUSE: THE SHAKESPEARE MAYHEM MUSICAL at Edinburgh Fringe

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The cast has been revealed for MUSE: The Shakespeare Mayhem Musical, a new musical created by students at the prestigious high school, Interlochen Arts Academy, that will be a feature presentation of the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The cast includes Dallyn Vail Bayles (National Tour: Phantom of the Opera), Karis Brizendine ( LA Theatre: American Idiot), Thom Bergamo (Off-Broadway: Camp Morningwood (A Very Naked Musical!), Megan Colton (National Tour: Hadestown), Matthew Dunivan (CSC's The Tempest), Eleni Kutay (National Tour: TINA – The Tina Turner Musical), Nate Janis (NY: Not Ready for Primetime) as Shakespeare, Sydney Kamel (Off Broadway: Paparazzi!), Luis Rivera (Edinburgh Fringe: Kafka's The Metamorphosis: The Musical "with Puppets”) as Macbeth, Maya Rowe (NY City Center: The Wild Party), and Maya Sta. Ana (Regional: Twelfth Night).

Created by students at the prestigious high school, Interlochen Arts Academy, the new musical comedy Muse! has music and lyrics by Hanna Andréa, who also co-wrote the book with a team of students led by educator and playwright Lisa Sanderson. Muse will be presented as a featured production at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world's largest arts festival. The production will play at the Underbelly's Cowbarn. www.MuseTheMusical.com.

Inspired by the students after finding themselves without roles in a school production, Muse was created as a student-driven project evolved into a fully realized new work, earning a successful preview at Lincoln Center's Clark Studio Theater and now making its international debut at the 2026 Edinburgh Festival Fringe. Muse is a bold, original musical that mirrors its own story of young artists taking control of their creative futures. Following a successful New York presentation at the Clark Theatre at Lincoln Center featuring the original student cast, the show is now moving into its next chapter, supported by a seasoned team of Broadway professionals and heading to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Blending pop musical comedy with absurdist theatrical flair, Muse! invites audiences into the imagination of a young William Shakespeare—before he became the Bard—where his own characters revolt and battle for the chance to become his first great play.

Before he was the Bard, he was just Will… with a problem: his publisher will only print one of his plays. With Puck as instigator, Lear, Cleopatra, the Macbeths, and more of Shakespeare's greatest characters erupt into rebellion in a chaotic race to become the chosen tale. Pop musical comedy meets absurdist theatre in this riotous story of ambition, ego, and the birth of a legend.

Muse! is a fast-paced theatrical showdown as icons of literature compete for the spotlight in a pop-infused musical spectacle that celebrates creativity, ego, and the unpredictable nature of storytelling.

Concept Album Now Available - Ahead of its Fringe debut, Norwegian-American pop artist Hanna Andréa released the official concept album for Muse! online, giving audiences an early taste of the show's energetic pop score and irreverent humor. The album is available on major streaming platforms (Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify).

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