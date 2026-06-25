Cast Set For MAYFLIES at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Marking the 30th anniversary of Grid Iron, Mayflies will be staged at the Brown's of Leith, a former metal works, between 7 and 30 August as part of Edinburgh Festival Fringe. An adaptation of Andrew O'Hagan's novel under the same title, it is a tale of 80s youth and facing mortality in middle age, and a joyous and heart-breaking elegy to the young people we still carry within us.

With an epic soundtrack forged straight from the heart of the 80s, Brown's of Leith, a former metal works in Leith echoes the iconic venues of Manchester's music scene, providing an ideal setting for this love letter to friendship, and a pledge: go at life differently. Mayflies is a must-see at this year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The company has revealed the Ensemble cast bringing this play to life, a talented group of actors – a few of them familiar to Grid Iron audiences - and a few recent graduates.

Meet the Cast

Jude Bain (Younger Tully) - a Glasgow based actor who has just completed his final year at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland on the BA Acting course. He was the recipient of the Duncan Macrae Competition Prize 2025 and recently wrapped up filming of Let It Come Down opposite Eliza Scanlen and Edvin Ryding. Jude is about to appear in the next season of Shetland.

Kieran Devine (Younger Noodles) - a Scottish actor and recent graduate of Bristol Old Vic Theatre School who appeared in, among others, Glasgow's iconic A Play, A Pie and A Pint.

Paul McCole (Multi-character) – Paul's extensive film and television credits include some of the biggest shows on Scottish TV: River City, Annika, Scot Squad, Limmy's Show, Rebus, Taggart, Rab C. Nesbitt, Still Game as well as the international hit film, Sunshine on Leith. His live performance credits are equally impressive and include Grid Iron's Muster Station: Leith and National Theatre of Scotland productions of Orphans and The Strange Undoing of Prudencia Hart.

Lucianne McEvoy (Anna/Mrs O'Connor) – recently dazzling audiences and critics alike in Sweat, Lucianne's extensive theatre, television and film credits include The Macbeths, Bold Girls and The Libertine at the Citizens in Glasgow, Traverse's So Young, and Ulster American, Sing Street (Lyric, Hammersmith), Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (National Theatre Tour) as well as Grid Iron's Leaving Planet Earth; An Irish Crime, Shetland (regular character Meg Pattison in second series) and Outlander.

John McGeachie (Younger Multi-character) – graduate of the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, John's recent work includes Outlander and Boys by Ella Hickson, Northern Assignment's first theatre production.

Graham Mackay-Bruce (Tully) – a Scottish actor whose impressive credits include National Theatre of Scotland's Make It Happen at the Edinburgh International Festival and Royal Shakespeare Company's Othello. Graham has performed on all major stages around Scotland and also in CBBC's Gifted and the international hit series Outlander, and was recently directed by Ben Harrison in a Lyceum@Home monologue written by Alexander McColl-Smith.

Matthew Pidgeon (Noodles) – recently appearing in Stranger Things: First Shadow co-directed by Stephen Daldry and Justin Martin, a theatre prequel to the Netflix hit series, and Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf at Oxford Playhouse, Matthew also made his mark in the iconic James Plays and was directed by Orla O'Loughlin in Enough of Him.

Carmen Pieraccini (Barbara/Iona/Gemma) – widely recognised from her work in such iconic Scottish shows as RiverCity, The Chief, Scot Squad, Rab C. Nesbitt and Taggart, Carmen's theatre credits include Tony Roper's legendary The Steamie and Grid Iron's Huxley's Lab, among many others. She has also appeared in Miramax's My Life So Far and for the past 15 years has also been working as a clown doctor for charity Hearts and Minds.

More on Brown's of Leith Recent Articles Tickets Now Available For Grid Iron's Production of Andrew O'Hagan's MAYFLIES 5/6/2026

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Need more Scotland Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

Local Shows