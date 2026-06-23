PRIMAL SCREAM to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut With Soprano Carly Paoli

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Ines Wurth will present Primal Scream by Robin Hawdon 6-30 August, Drawing Room at Assembly Rooms at 15:25 (1 hr) as part of Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

World renowned soprano, Carly Paoli, is coming to Edinburgh Fringe, not in concert, but in a play! However opera fans will not be disappointed, because she gets to sing too. The immensely talented Paoli will be playing the hugely demanding lead role of Sugar in new play Primal Scream by well known author and playwright Robin Hawdon (Don't Dress For Dinner, Perfect Wedding, Dinner with Churchill). Starring alongside Carly is well known TV, film and stage actor Neil Roberts (Jack and Sarah, Mary Poppins, Mamma Mia, Eastenders, Bridgerton).

A young, feisty, rebellious girl from a difficult background is released from prison into the hands of a psychologist after attempting to kill her abusive stepfather. She proves to be a serious challenge for the shrink - highly intelligent, challenging, sexually provocative and funny. She has vibrant views on life, politics, sex and much else. She also reveals, after much verbal confrontation, that her secret ambition is to train as an opera singer. The shrink, who plays the piano, persuades her to sing an aria for him, and indeed proves that she has a great voice. An electric confrontation which is unpredictable, tempestuous, and at times hilarious.

Carly Paoli said: 'For me, part of the joy of being a singer is listening to the 'story' that the music tells me. Working on 'Primal Scream,' is a whole new experience. This time I have the text without music, but I'm so looking forward to a brand new way of bringing a role to life. It's also a huge privilege to be directed by Robin helping me to portray the complex character that he has written. Sugar, a girl whose past life doesn't define her. A girl who remains open to the world and whose determination influences the people around her.'

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