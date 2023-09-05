Screen Education Edinburgh Reveals Two Opportunities For Young People Passionate About Film

The BFI Film Academy Short Courses offer opportunities for ambitious 16 to 19-year-olds to get to know more about film and how to forge a career in the screen industries. Delivered by Screen Education Edinburgh and supported by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding, and Screen Scotland, this introductory, hands-on course builds knowledge and skills and shows the different pathways into the industry. BFI Film Academy Short Courses take place across the UK for talented and committed young people aged 16-19, and they have proven to have an excellent track record of inspiring the next generation of filmmakers and crew.

Participants of the Course will make short films, learn from top talent working in the industry through masterclasses, and acquire the necessary knowledge and experience to build a career within the screen industries. Not only does this course provide practical filmmaking experience, but also instils confidence, develops teamwork skills and creates a sense of being a part of a community of aspiring screen industry professionals. Along with filmmaking experience, these soft skills are crucial in finding success within the industry.

'Prior to the BFI, I really lacked in confidence with film equipment and experience on set, and now I feel comfortable vocalising what I need done and know how to achieve it. My biggest achievement on the course was when we were filming, my teammates and I worked well together, communicating and asking each other for help and advise. This cemented the fact that I want film to be my chosen career and that I have new found skills. The course has given me a realistic understanding, as well as an appreciation of the film industry - inspiring me to make films of my own.' – BFI Film Academy Short Course Participant 2022

Subject to successful completion of required assessments, this course can award learners the Preparing to Work in the Film Industry qualification, an NCFE Level 2 award. This qualification will benefit their professional development, whether through further film education courses or entering the industry.

This course is open to young people aged 16-19 years old, living in the Edinburgh, Clackmannanshire, East Lothian, Falkirk, Fife, Midlothian, Scottish Borders, Stirling and West Lothian areas. No prior experience is required.

The deadline for applications is the 24th of September 2023, at 5pm. More information and the application form can be found at https://www.screen-ed.org/bfifilmacademy.

The BFI Film Academy Edinburgh and South East Scotland Short Course will take place on the following dates:

October 2023 – 16th, 17th, 18th, 19th, 20th, 24th, 28th.

November 2023 - 4th, 11th, 12th, 14th, 18th, 19th, 25th, 26th.

Sessions will take place from 11am to 6pm, while shooting days will last from 10am to 6pm. The sessions taking place on the 24th of October and 14th of November will be online, from 6pm to 8pm.

The course fee is £25; however, for those unable to pay this, we still encourage applying. Bursaries will be available for those who require assistance with fees or travel costs.

We understand that people have different accessibility needs, and that some communicate better through different mediums. Therefore, there is an option to submit a video application, rather than a written online form; further details regarding this can be found here.

In addition, we will be holding an open day for applicants at SEE on the 9th of September, 10am – 1pm. During this drop-in session, we will be on hand to help with the application process, as well as answer any questions.

SEE Young Filmmakers Hub:

Supported by the Sean Connery Foundation, the SEE Young Filmmakers Hub offers young people the opportunity to learn more about the art of filmmaking, regardless of their circumstances. Aimed at those aged 12-18 living in Edinburgh, learners will gain experience of working in a variety of filmmaking roles. From sound and lighting design to cinematography and directing, this practical course provides valuable hands-on training in all aspects of filmmaking, allowing young people the chance to discover new interests and strengths.

Working in groups learners will be tasked with developing, shooting and editing their very own narrative short film. Through this course, we seek to empower young people to create their own ideas and tell stories that are meaningful to them, gaining self-confidence and fostering good teamwork skills.

'My long term goal is to get into the film industry. I haven't decided exactly what I want to do but I think I have a clearer idea after this course. It feels like a very effective introduction to film as you gain an understanding of a wide range of different aspects of film, such as directing as well as sound and editing, rather than just one. I gained a lot of confidence with the technical side of filmmaking.' – Participant Young Filmmakers Hub

The next stage of the Young Filmmakers Hub will take place from September/October to December 2023. Young people aged 12-15 years old living in Edinburgh are eligible to apply. More information and an application form can be found at https://www.screen-ed.org/yfh.

Learners will be split into groups based on age, with the course running on the following dates:

Group 1 (12-14): starting 21st September and continuing every Thursday

Group 2 (14-15): starting 19th September and continuing every Tuesday

Group 3 (16-18): starting 6th September and continuing every Wednesday

SEE is dedicated to making filmmaking accessible to people of all backgrounds and experience levels. The Hub is free, and no previous filmmaking experience is necessary; the only requirement is a love for films, and a desire to make your own.

Upon completion of this course, learners will be invited to enrol in more year-round filmmaking activities here at SEE. We are committed to providing ongoing support and development, nurturing the talents of aspiring filmmakers and empowering them to pursue their passion further.