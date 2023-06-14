STAMPTOWN COMEDY NIGHT to Return To Edinburgh's Fringe Festival For 2023

Hosted by the bad boy of clown, Zach Zucker, Stamptown Comedy Night has gained cult success in the UK and the US bringing together some of the most exciting, unusual and innovative performers in a unmissable mixed bill line-up where each night is exclusively made up of "you had to be there" moments.

On paper Stamptown is a raunchy, chaotic, and full-on fringe experience; it's a late-night variety show featuring the best alternative performers on the international scene. This show has packed out rooms at Netflix Is A Joke, Edinburgh Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Glastonbury, Soho Theatre, The Roxy, Off-Broadway in New York City, and recently partnered with Just For Laughs to bring this award-winning show to the inaugural JFL: London in March 2023 at the O2 Arena.

This should be reason enough for its cult success. But Stamptown isn't just a mixed-bill comedy show, it isn't just a variety show, it isn't just an anarchic, rebellious and shocking night out, and it isn't just a live production company responsible for producing some of the most exciting shows at the Edinburgh Fringe in recent years (Jordan Gray, Emily Wilson, BriTANicK, Zach Zucker, Jack Tucker, Zach & Viggo, Josh Glanc, Randy Feltface and many more) although it is all those things.

Because when audiences step into Stamptown, they step into an entire Stamptown world. The 'Stamptown Cinematic Universe'. Here, returning characters, sketches and skits are developed between performers that cannot be performed anywhere else; they work only in collaboration with each other, created in the moment, and led by a core ensemble of recurring performers including Zach Zucker, Natalie Palamides, BriTANicK, Josh Glanc, this years' BGT Winner Viggo Venn and many more.

Zach Zucker's alter-ego; Master of Ceremonies Jack Tucker - "a bona fide legend in the Upstate New York regional stand-up comedy scene" - was born in Stamptown, but as the host of the night, he has become one with the show, and now, whilst he can check out any time he likes, he can never leave. Josh Glance's Spanish F*ck-boi, was developed for a different show, innocently visited Stamptown, and now, befriended by Jack, lives only within the city walls. Want to see BriTANicK scatter the ashes of their dead friend into the audience? Well, you can't without visiting Stamptown, because it can't exist without the show. Want to know why Dylan is feeling like a star and you can't stop his shine? Well ... I can't tell you because it doesn't make any sense outside of Stamptown. But inside those city walls, it's beautiful.

Stamptown is a composite show that somehow manages to maintain a cohesive narrative arc, held together by Jack Tucker's symbiotic relationship with the tech-cum-Foley-artist-cum-invisible- maestro, Jonny Woolley. The soundscape at Stamptown has a mind of its own, and the connection between audio and visual create an organic sense of story, completely unique to each performance.

How do you describe a night which on the surface is a composite comedy show and under the surface is a... very friendly cult? It's the Studio 54 of comedy. Nothing makes sense outside of Stamptown, but everything makes sense inside it. Stamptown is an art instillation masquerading as a comedy night.

Past guests include Reggie Watts, David Cross, Jordan Gray, Lolly Adefope, Sam Campbell, Aisling Bea, Mae Martin, Randy Feltface, Emily Wilson, Rosie Jones, Catherine Cohen, BriTANicK, Thanyia Moore, Jamie Demetriou, Flo & Joan, Mark Silcox, Kemah Bob, Alex Edelman, Hannah Einbinder, Jazz Emu and many, many (many) more...

Stamptown is the brainchild of award-winning clown and producer and winner of the 2020 Chortle Comedian's Comedian award Zach Zucker who tours original comedy shows worldwide. A graduate of École Philippe Gaulier, he is one half of Norwegian-American comedy duo Zach & Viggo and the alter-ego of New York's greatest comedian, the aforementioned Jack Tucker.

Stamptown Comedy Night will be at 11pm in Pleasance Courtyard (Forth) on 5th, 10th-12th, 17th-19th, 24th-26th August.

