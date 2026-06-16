SCARY MOVIE 7 to Make Edinburgh Fringe Debut with Sarah Roberts

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Sarah Roberts (Chortle Award Nominee, BBC New Comedy Awards Regional Finalist, The Guardian's Funniest Comedians of the Fringe 2024, Rolling Stone's Rising Stars of 2024) will bring Scary Movie 7, her latest Edinburgh Fringe show about her crippling fear of being alone, to Monkey Barrel 2 from 3rd - 30th August (not 17th).

Yanked from the womb after eating her twin, Sarah has been scouring the Earth for human connection ever since, only it hasn't worked. She's now in her thirties, she's in debt, she's living at her parents' house. And she's never not been dumped - except for when she's been ghosted.

In an age of parasocial relationships, building intimacy through screens, mistaking likes for love and conducting entire relationships through Instagram DMs, have we lost the art of human connection? Scary Movie 7 blends horror, absurdism and oversharing to explore how loneliness manifests both online and IRL, how fear can turn you into your own worst enemy and whether we're ever truly forgiven. Written and performed by a woman who has never gotten over anything ever.

Does Sarah have an ancient curse? Or must she face up to the terrifying possibility that the call is coming from inside the house? And, most crucially, can a room full of strangers finally give her the connection she's been hunting for her entire life?

Sarah Roberts is establishing herself as one of the most exciting new voices in UK comedy. She is a Chortle Award Nominee, BBC New Comedy Awards Regional Finalist, 99 Club Comedy Bursary Winner, Leicester Square New Comedian of the Year Runner-up, and British Comedian of the Year nominee. Her 2024 debut hour, Silkworm, enjoyed a sold-out run at Soho Theatre, and Sarah was named in The Guardian's Funniest Comedians of the Fringe and Rolling Stone's Rising Stars of 2024. A graduate of Writing and Producing Comedy at the National Film and Television School, Sarah's short film, OnlyFran, was featured as one of Directors Notes' 10 Essential Shorts from the 2022 Graduate Showcase. It was later shortlisted for the Funny Women Shorts Awards.

Sarah is currently also working on scripted projects, and is a regular on the London comedy circuit.

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