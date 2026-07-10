ADAM FLOOD: LIFE AND DEATH OF THE PARTY to Bring Comedy Rave to Edinburgh Fringe

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. Sign Up

Following his 2025 BBC Sounds stand-up special, comedian Adam Flood (Alex & Adam's Indie Supergroup, ITV's Stand Up Sketch Show, Winner Bath New Comedian of Year) brings his third show to the Fringe, but this time he's created a monster. A death-defying genre fusion of standup and rave music. His new show at Monkey Barrel Cab Vol II, takes the traditional standup show format and cuts it with his compilation show Comedy Rave, where standup is performed over beats - think Boiler Room but for losers. Performances will run 3rd-30th August (day off tbc) @ 10pm / 22:00.

A teen county lines dealer, turned indie rock star, turned comedian, Adam’s urge to thrill-seek put him on to the British institution of clubbing. But since last year, with all of his friends now married stay-at-homes, he’s got to find someone else to go out with - his Fringe audience. So he’s bringing the club to them whilst serving them jokes.

Expect routines on going out, a teenage ego death trip led by the Crazy Frog and the futility of train hand-dryers. And with all of his friends taking the marital plunge, Adam considers - should he jump off that same cliff, or continue down a hedonistic rabbit hole?

Stoke-on-Trent-born Adam Flood was named by The Times as one of 'the top three rising stars of the fringe' in 2023. He's known for blending music and sounds into his high-energy standup. His comedy mixes observations of the everyday with existential malaise cloaked in a daft delivery.

In June this year, Adam launched the podcast ‘Adam & Alex’s Indie Supergroup’ with fellow comedian Alexandra Haddow, featuring cult legends of the indie music scene, put through a job interview to join their supergroup. Series one guests include Hard-Fi, Mystery Jets and The Ordinary Boys. After just two episodes the show had 25,000 downloads on Spotify, entered the top 150 Comedy Charts and been described by The Observer as ‘many new podcasts take a while to settle in: Indie Supergroup is already there’.

Adam is also a regular feature “Man on The Street” in Paddy Young’s new podcast (released in July) ‘Paddy Will Help’, produced by the team behind Fin vs History Fumbleruski Productions.

Online he has 10,000 followers from standup clips and sketches. Recently making sketches in a group with Finlay Christie, Jake Bhardwarj, Dan Tiernan, Ed Night, and Arnold T. Rice, with many videos hitting 1-3million views and picking up fans such as Ariana Grande and The Beatles.

Adam has appeared on ITV’s The Stand Up Sketch Show and can be heard performing on BBC Radio 4’s comedy series of DMs Are Open. As an actor, he performed in the feature film Sunflowers, release date 2027. He has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, with Remoulded in 2023 and Back of the Spoon in 2024, with both shows transferring to national tours. His 2023 show, Clayhead, was filmed at London's Moth Club for a YouTube special and was then also released by BBC Sounds in 2024 alongside Romesh Ranganthan Sarah Millican and other UK staples.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...