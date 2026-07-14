Milo Edwards to Return to Edinburgh Fringe With New Stand-Up Hour CATAMARAN

NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. Sign Up

Critically-acclaimed comedian, podcaster and writer Milo Edwards (Frank Off The Radio, The Naked Week, Glue Factory, Trashfuture) brings his latest stand-up hour, Catamaran, to Monkey Barrel for this year's Edinburgh Fringe. Performances will run 5th-30th August (not 21, 22, 23) at Monkey Barrel @ Cabaret Voltaire 1.

In 2025, Milo found a box of letters from the 1980s in the back of his late mother's wardrobe. Catamaran is a show about love, death and what a human life leaves behind and what bits are torn out and what if most of it is really horny and does anybody know what happened to Jim Lock's catamaran?

In this new show, Milo attempts to grapple with why he wanted to read these letters in the first place, and what to do with the revelations therein. Can you connect with your dead parents a little too much?

Milo Edwards is a critically acclaimed stand-up comedian and podcaster from Essex. He was a member of the Cambridge Footlights and a student comic before moving to Moscow in 2015, where he became a TV performer.

From 2018, Milo became a rising star of the UK stand-up scene, with his 2019 Edinburgh Fringe show Pindos (about his time as a comedian in Russia) receiving five-star reviews and the Scotsgay Comedy Award, later being released as a YouTube special in 2023 with over 150k views to date. His second Edinburgh Fringe hour, Voicemail, had a close to sold-out run at the festival in 2022 and was nominated for Best Show at Leicester Comedy Festival before transferring to a UK tour and the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Sentimental, Milo's third Edinburgh Festival hour, was his most highly reviewed yet and was nominated for multiple awards at the Fringe including the ISH Edinburgh Comedy Award and the NextUp Biggest Award in Comedy. In 2024, it transferred to a sell-out run at the Melbourne Comedy Festival and then to a UK tour, as well as picking up a second consecutive nomination for Best Show at the Leicester Comedy Festival. It was released on YouTube in 2024 and has racked up over 100k views to date.

How Revolting! Sorry to Offend ran at the Edinburgh Fringe in 2024 and received 9 x 4 and 5-star reviews. Milo's latest work-in-progress show was recently nominated for Best Comedy Show at the Newcastle Fringe Festival in July 2025.



As well as performing stand-up, Milo co-created the popular political comedy podcast Trashfuture, which has over 50,000 listeners globally and has featured guests such as Rob Delaney, Nish Kumar, Mark Watson, Owen Jones, Franz Ferdinand (not the archduke) and Josie Long. He also hosts the podcasts Masters of Our Domain with Phoebe Roy and Glue Factory with Olga Koch.

Milo has written for Mock The Week (BBC2), Hello America (Quibi), Breaking The News (BBC Scotland) and The News Quiz (BBC R4) and his writing has also appeared in Private Eye and The New Statesman. Meanwhile, his most recent broadcast appearances include The Naked Week (BBC Radio 4) and his regular spot on Frank Skinner's podcast, Frank Off The Radio.

Get Broadway News on WhatsApp Receive the latest updates, breaking news, and exclusive coverage from Broadway directly in WhatsApp.

Don't Miss a Scotland News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...