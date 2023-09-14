SAME TEAM - A Street Soccer Story Written By Robbie Gordon And Jack Nurse Makes Its World Premiere This December

This new play, created with the Women of Street Soccer's Dundee Change Centre, will make its debut on Tuesday 12 December 2023.

By: Sep. 14, 2023

SAME TEAM - A Street Soccer Story Written By Robbie Gordon And Jack Nurse Makes Its World Premiere This December

The Traverse has announced the upcoming production of Same Team - A Street Soccer Story following a public reading during TravFest23 and as the final production of the Traverse's 60th anniversary year.

Same Team - A Street Soccer Story is a tale of five women's experiences of homeless, as they come together and set-out to win the Homeless Football World Cup in Milan. A warm, heartfelt story of friendship, community and teamwork taking place in an uplifting whirlwind through the highs and lows of the great game.

This world premiere Traverse Theatre commission has been written by Robbie Gordon and Jack Nurse, and developed through creative workshops with the women of the Dundee Street Soccer team. Same Team – A Street Soccer Story will be brought to life on the Traverse 1 stage by director of smash-hit Bloody Elle Bryony Shanahan, former Co-Artistic Director of the Royal Exchange Theatre, and will star Chloe-Anne Tylor, Hannah Jarrett-Scott, Hiftu Quasem, Neshla Caplan and Louise Ludgate.

Same Team – A Street Soccer Story is a joyous and pressing story, part of the Traverse's ongoing commitment to delving into Scottish communities to tell thrilling stories that challenge social expectation and push artistic norms. In this production the audience will become the fans and clearance becomes kick-off. Same Team – A Street Soccer Story is latest, vital part of the continuing Traverse mission to push boundaries, redefine the theatrical experience and make theatre accessible for everyone.

Same Team - A Street Soccer Story will run from Tue 12 Dec – Sat 23 Dec, with previews on Fri 8 and Sat 9 Dec. The development of the production was generously supported by Burness Paull LLP.

Linda Crooks, Traverse Executive Producer/CEO said:

“I was introduced to the work of David Duke and Street Soccer at an event supported by Burness Paull on International Woman's Day 2017.  I was particularly inspired when one of the players Sarah Rhind (public speaking for the first time) told her story, and how transformational being part of a team had been to her life journey. Sarah's story, told with humour and humility, reflected difficulties faced across society by women, drawing attention to homelessness in Scotland and the UK. She spoke of how the challenges - and individuals - can present themselves in different guises and now more than ever this feels  hugely significant. I was hooked and the work of Street Soccer and the stories of these women, is a universal and pressing story that needs to be told. So here we are in 2023 five years in the making, we cannot wait to see it light up our Traverse 1 stage this December...”

Bryony Shanahan, Director of Same Team said:

“It's great to be working at the Traverse again and on such an exciting and timely play as Same Team. Football has been a massive part of my life - both playing and as a fan. As has theatre! I've seen first-hand how both can create community, a sense of belonging and improve physical and mental health, as well as provide a brilliantly entertaining event for fans and audiences alike. Seeing these two things come together in Same Team is a dream and working with the women of Street Soccer, alongside Jack and Robbie, we hope to combine the best elements of football and theatre to make something exhilarating, hilarious and with bags of heart.”

World Premiere

SAME TEAM - A STREET SOCCER STORY

by Robbie Gordon and Jack Nurse

Traverse Theatre Company

Traverse 1: Fri 9 Dec – Sat 23 Dec 2023

Press Performance: Tue 12 Dec

On Sale Now: Click Here

They play by 5 rules.

No.1 – Players always come first

No.2 – We look to the future

No.3 – We never leave anyone behind

No.4 – We place others before ourselves

No.5 – We keep our promises

Five women have come together with one goal, one dream. Coming from very different backgrounds in life they have to work together as a team if they want to do what no one from Scotland has ever done before. To win the Homeless World Cup, and bring the trophy home.

A joyful story of community and teamwork, building connections between each other and homelessness. Created through workshops with the Dundee Women's Street Soccer Team, Same Team - A Street Soccer Story is an uplifting whirlwind through the highs and lows of the great game.

Come and have a kickabout!




