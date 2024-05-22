Rob Auton Brings THE EYES OPEN AND SHUT SHOW to The Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Off the back of a critically acclaimed and sell-out run at last year's Edinburgh Festival Fringe, award-winning comedian, writer and podcaster Rob Auton, (Starstruck, The End of the F***ing World, Stand-Up Central With Rob Delaney, The Russell Howard Hour) will bring his 11th hour to the Fringe with The Eyes Open and Shut Show. Following on from his largest tour to date with his latest 'must-see' (Rolling Stone) show and having been selected to perform at the prestigious Melbourne International Comedy Festival for the past two years, Rob is performing his brand-new show at the Fringe at Assembly Roxy, Upstairs from 31st July - 25th August at 2.15pm.

Marking a new departure for Rob after having written ten hit Fringe shows on specific themes, Rob's 11th show is a show about eyes when they are open and eyes when they are shut. Exploring what he could do to himself and others with language when eyes are open and shut, Rob thinks about what makes him open his eyes and what makes him shut them. Dubbed "the Fringe's comedian laureate" (British Comedy Guide), Rob has earnt a cult Fringe following from his previous Fringe comedy/theatre/spoken word shows, including exploring the colour yellow in The Yellow Show, hair in The Hair Show, and time in The Time Show.

On television, Rob recently appeared on the latest series of Starstruck (BBC) and has also previously appeared on Miracle Workers (TBS), The End of the F***ing World (Netflix/Channel 4), The Russell Howard Hour (Sky), Cold Feet (ITV) and Random Acts (Channel 4). Rob also had a clip of him performing on Stand-Up Central With Rob Delaney (Comedy Central) go viral with over 11 million views on Facebook alone, where the clip has since found a new audience on TikTok with over 1.8 million views. Elsewhere on radio, Rob has appeared on Stewart Lee: Unreliable Narrator (BBC Radio 4), Front Row (BBC Radio 4), Sara Cox (BBC Radio 2), Craig Charles (BBC Radio 6 Music) and Nihal Arthanayake (BBC Radio 5 Live). On podcasts, Rob has been a popular guest on Films to Buried With with Brett Goldstein, The Moon Under Water with John Robins, Memory Lane with Kerry Godliman and Jen Brister and The Daily Grind with Shaun Keavney.

Three years since it's last episode, earlier this year Rob relaunched his one-year special daily and critically-acclaimed podcast, which "makes you see the world differently" (Miranda Sawyer, The Observer), The Rob Auton Daily Podcast, for another year's worth of episodes. At 500 episodes and with over 1.5 million downloads to date, The Rob Auton Daily Podcast, was announced as the British Podcast Awards 2020 Gold Winner for Best Daily Podcast (against competition from The Guardian's Today In Focus, BBC Radio 4's Beyond Today and ITV's Love Island: The Morning After.) In 2017, Rob was a winner at the Three Weeks Editor's Choice Awards and in 2013 won the Dave Funniest Joke of The Fringe award.

In 2021, HarperCollins' Mudlark released Rob's latest book, I Strongly Believe in Incredible Things, comprising of poetic prose, short stories and biro drawings detailing and celebrating a selection of some of our world's everyday wonders, which he both wrote and illustrated. Previously, Rob had published three collections of writing and drawing, Take Hair, Petrol Honey and In Heaven The Onions Make You Laugh, with Burning Eye Books and released a spoken word album At Home With Rob on Scroobius Pip's record label Speech Development Records.

Edinburgh Festival Fringe tickets are on sale now. Full dates and tickets at robauton.co.uk

