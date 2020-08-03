Richard Shelton Performs Frank Sinatra Live From Hollywood

This August, acclaimed actor and singer Richard Shelton will perform as Frank Sinatra for a special concert from the balcony of his home in The Hollywood Hills, in aid of Nottingham Playhouse's Curtain Up Appeal. Shelton, who received rave reviews for his portrayal of Sinatra in the hit musical Rat Pack Confidential, will perform the legendary crooner's hits with the kind of charm and glamour not seen or heard since the golden age of Hollywood. From Fly me to the Moon to My Way, Strangers in Night to New York New York, he will be covering Ol' Blue Eyes best known hits and as a special treat audience members can also request their own favourites numbers in advance by clicking on a special link when ordering their tickets.

Shelton's has been performing his Balcony Concert Series since the beginning of the lockdown for Facebook and Instagram audiences. He is offering this particular show exclusively to Nottingham Playhouse, where Rat Pack Confidential received its World Premiere in 2002 in a production directed by its former artistic director Giles Croft. Portraying Frank Sinatra in the production has long inspired Shelton, most recently in creating his new single and album, Lost and Found, which was recorded at Sinatra's studio in LA.

Tickets are £15 with an optional donation, available from www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk and all proceeds will go to The Curtain Up Appeal in order to raise much needed funds to contribute to the Nottingham Playhouse's reopening and secure its future after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ticket holders will be emailed instructions and a link to watch the event via Zoom on August 13 an hour before the show begins.

Stephanie Sirr, Chief Executive Nottingham Playhouse, said, "We are honoured and very touched that Richard is making time to beam his award winning show from across the pond in support of our Curtain Up appeal. It will be a sensational evening, we can't wait."

Richard Shelton has been described as, 'The World's leading dramatic interpreter of Frank Sinatra'. Awards include 'Best Actor in a Leading Role' (Manchester Evening News Theatre Awards) nomination for his gritty portrayal of Sinatra in the hard-hitting drama, 'Rat Pack Confidential' in London's West End and 'Best Solo Performer Winner' for 'Sinatra: RAW' at the Adelaide Arts Festival, which followed sell-out, critically acclaimed runs in the UK, London and Los Angeles. Musically, Richard has performed the Sinatra repertoire on the worlds most acclaimed stages including with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Concert Orchestra, Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra, at The Globe Theatre in London, on TV and the world's most prestigious jazz venues including Ronnie Scotts in London.

Nottingham Playhouse is dedicated to making bold and thrilling world-class theatre in the heart of Nottingham and was named Regional Theatre of the Year in The Stage Awards 2019. Many of Nottingham Playhouse's productions also tour nationally and internationally.

Nottingham Playhouse's 2018 production of The Madness of George III was one of the first to be broadcast internationally by NT Live from a theatre outside of London and won the Whatsonstage Award for Best Play Revival and Best Supporting Actor in a play (for Adrian Scarborough's performance as Dr Willis). It has so far been seen by over 50,000 people internationally.

Nottingham Playcast is the Playhouse's very own podcast. Running for two years it has included interviews with stars such as Mark Gatiss and Sting, with excusive peeks behind the scenes as well. The Playcast can be listened to on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Nottingham Playhouse believes theatre should be accessible to all, and runs wide-reaching participation schemes, youth theatres and its Amplify programme - which seeks to inspire and support theatre-makers from the East Midlands.

The outbreak of Covid-19 in the UK has led to show postponements and the halting of many events and classes at Nottingham Playhouse. During this period, the theatre has increased its online content with such projects as acclaimed live family show, Noah and The Peacock, which is set to return in August, The National Theatre at Home screening of The Madness Of George III (end June 18) and their documentary series The Revival, as well as a host of other projects that include dance tutorials, story-telling and special episodes of its podcast. Videos have been uploaded to Nottingham Playhouse's YouTube channel, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

