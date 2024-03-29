Review: THIS IS MEMORIAL DEVICE, Tron Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Based on David Keenan's novel, This Is Memorial Device is a Fringe-first-winning production that completely sold out its 2022 Edinburgh Fringe run. Performed by Paul Higgins as Ross Raymond, the show takes us through the history of fictional 1980's post-punk legends, Memorial Device.

It's a solo show but it doesn't feel like it. Interview clips are shown on screen documenting people's memories of the band and Higgins constructs band members out of mannequins on stage.

The storytelling is captivating and the 75 minutes fly in. It's a show about music and memory and main character Ross Raymond makes sure the audience are pulled into the tale. Video footage illustrates some of his points such as "If it doesn't sound like a building coming down don't bother".

It's been a year or so since I read the book that this staging is based on but it seems to stay pretty true to the narrative- fans of the cult novel won't be disappointed.

Graham Eatough's adaptation of This Is Memorial Device is bound to capture the hearts and imagination of anyone who has ever really loved a band.