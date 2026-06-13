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Review: THE HEN NIGHT, Òran Mór

The Hen Night ran at Òran Mór until 13 June

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Review: THE HEN NIGHT, Òran Mór

Review: THE HEN NIGHT, Òran Mór Image

The Hen Night is a new play written by Debbie Hannan, directed by Laila Noble and it is co-presented with Assembly Roxy. 

Three bold lassies head to Edinburgh for their best friend Coral’s hen night. The weekend is meticulously organised by chronically single Jade (Dani Heron), who has a spreadsheet charting every move. Lilac (Laura Lovemore) is far more new-age and go-with-the-flow and she’s in a long-term relationship, and Amber (Anna Russell Martin) is a commitment phobe who never secures a second date.

Things are going well until Coral’s cousin Luna shows up. She’s an absolutely stunning human rights lawyer slash model slash mystical being and she’s here with a word of warning about Coral’s groom Scott.

Hannan’s writing manages to balance the slightly bonkers otherworldly plot line with awareness of emotional abuse and coercion beautifully. It’s a non-stop riot, but there’s also a clear message and some heartwarming moments between the hens. 

There’s some real comedy genius from Dani Heron, who calls on her wealth of panto expertise for a bit of audience participation. Anna Russell Martin and Laura Lovemore take on a few roles each and excel at all of them. It’s a super tight cast, and they work brilliantly together. 

Gillian Argo’s set and costume design are a lot of fun and really capture the vibe of the hen night and Coral’s love of fairy lights.

The Hen Night is a whirlwind 60 minutes of hilarity from an incredible cast and creative team.

Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan



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