Review: RAGNAROK, Platform, Glasgow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ragnarok is a co-production between Edinburgh-based Tortoise In A Nutshell and Figurteatret I Nordland in association with MacRobert Arts Centre.

Aya and her little brother exist in a broken land. They have to hunt for supplies in a city that has been abandoned. A good day is sharing a single tin of macaroni with their grandmother. The three of them dream of returning to their home at the seaside, reminiscing about how life used to be.

Ragnarok is a production that has to be seen to be believed. Four performers move deftly around the stage placing props and small clay figures in place in the city model. Expert camera work projects above the stage, giving us a close-up look at the figures. It is truly mind-blowing how much work must have gone into creating something that involves such a high level of precision. The performers quickly become invisible as you focus on the live-action animation unfolding onstage.

As seemingly insignificant items are placed on the stage, they quickly become essential in the storytelling as you see them transform into a landscape on the screen. Ragnarok is a completely captivating piece executed with great skill.

Photo credit: Mihaela Bodlovic