Review: PRETTY WOMAN, Theatre Royal, Glasgow

Pretty Woman runs at the Theatre Royal until 25 November

By: Nov. 15, 2023

Pretty Woman is a musical based on the 1990 film of the same name and has a book by Garry Marshall and J.F. Lawton and music and lyrics by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance.

Set in the late 80s, Vivian Ward (Amber Davies) and her roommate Kit De Luca (Natalie Paris) are sex workers living in LA who are struggling to pay the rent. When rich and handsome businessman Edward Lewis (Oliver Savile) asks for directions, Vivian offers to take him back to his hotel- for a fee. He offers her a business proposition- $3,000 to be his companion for one week. 

Elements of the story maybe haven't aged well (arguably, the entire plot) but you can't deny the nostalgia that hits when iconic lines from the movie are uttered. The musical stays true to the film plot and it is sure to delight any fan of the original material. The staging for the musical is excellent, turning much-loved scenes like shopping on Rodeo Drive and a visit to the opera are made into quite the spectacle. 

Since it's based on a beloved rom-com that was released over thirty years ago, I don't think it's too much of a spoiler to say that Vivian and Edward fall in love during their arrangement. Although on paper it sounds like they're on uneven ground as Edward is a millionaire who is paying for her company, Vivian can more than hold her on. In her own words, "I say who, I say when, I say how much" and she has no qualms about walking away from the money if she feels disrespected. 

While the original songs aren't particularly memorable, they give the talented cast some standout moments. It would have been easy to make this an 80s jukebox musical but we are spared the audience sing-a-long until the end where it happens under controlled circumstances. 

A particular highlight of the show is Ore Oduba who takes on multiple roles during the show but mainly alternates between Happy Man and Mr Thompson, the hotel manager at the Beverly Wilshire. Oduba is funny and charming with excellent vocals and comedic timings.

Pretty Woman is a fun musical that will be loved by fans of the film but also works well as something fresh and new.




