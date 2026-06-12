Review: MISS SAIGON, King's Theatre

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Ahead of a West End run, Boublil and Schönberg’s legendary musical Miss Saigon is reborn in this thrilling new production from Michael Harrison in association with Cameron Mackintosh.

Set against the backdrop of the Vietnam War in 1975, Miss Saigon tells the story of Kim (Julianne Pundan), a young woman in her late teens who is being sold for sex to American soldiers. She meets and falls in love with Chris (Jack Kane) a GI who doesn’t seem to be like the other leering men.

It’s an unconventional yet beautiful love story but the pair are torn apart and we next see Kim three years later in Ho Chi Minh City. She has never forgotten Chris, nor he her, but he has moved on with his life in America and has married Ellen (Emily Langham), though he is still haunted by the things he saw during the war. When Chris gets word that Kim is now in Bangkok, he and Ellen make the trip to see her but nothing goes how anyone expected.

Kim and Chris’ tale is incredibly moving and the performances from the leads are so evocative. This incredible score is performed live by an orchestra, and when a busy King’s Theatre is known for being hotter than the sun, it’s quite something to have goosebumps throughout. Pundan’s vocals are just beautiful, and her “The Movie In My Mind” and “The Last Night Of The World” will definitely give you chills.

Bringing some slight light relief to quite an intense story is Seann Miley Moore as the dastardly Engineer. He orchestrates the sales of the young women and girls with a view to getting himself a VISA and living his American dream. While The Engineer’s actions are questionable, Miley Moore gives a scene-stealing performance and brings a lot of humour to the role.

Dominic Hartley-Harris also excels as John, a compassionate man who returns to Vietnam to work with Bui Doi- the name for the children left behind by the Vietnam War. His vocals are a real highlight of the show.

At this particular performance, the iconic helicopter scene was a bit more low-key than I believe it usually is due to the indisposition of said helicopter, but the lighting and wind effects were still really effective. This production of Miss Saigon is visually stunning and feels like quite the feat for a touring production. There’s a stage revolve which is used to great effect, and the changing projections and backdrops make every scene come to life.

Thirty-six years after its first staging, this production of Miss Saigon is as fresh and as thrilling as ever, thanks to its strong cast and timeless score.

Reader Reviews

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