Review: KEEPIN' THE HEID, Oran Mor

The final show in the Spring/Summer season of A Play, A Pie and A Pint
POPULAR
Keepin' The Heid by Rachel Flynn is the final show in the Spring/Summer season of A Play, A Pie and A Pint at Glasgow's Oran Mor. Directed by Ryan Dewer it stars Sally Reid as Mary and Fiona Wood as Beth.
Beth is somewhat of an expert on Mary, Queen of Scots and is midway through a historical tour (where she knows more than the guide) when she is suddenly transported through time to the chambers where Mary is being held on the day of her execution. At first, there is cynicism from level-headed Beth, thinking Mary is an enthusiastic cosplayer. Mary also believes Beth to be an angel, sent to help her.
Mary isn't quite what Beth expected her to be. As someone who declares to know all there is to know about Mary Stuart, she finds her to be decidedly less royal and a little uncouth.
Keepin' The Heid is exceptionally well cast and both actors give a fantastic performance. Flynn's script is warm, witty and insightful. Initially, it seems the pair are unlikely friends due to being centuries apart but they find common ground and the relationship is great fun to watch.
A perfect way to end the season, Keepin' The Heid is thought-provoking, fun and clever new writing which embodies the spirit of A Play, A Pie and A Pint.
Keepin' The Heid will be at Mull Theatre: w/c 3rd July
Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan
