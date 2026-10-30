Review: HEN NIGHT HORROR, Pavilion Theatre

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Hen Night Horror by Fraser Boyle and Ali Clelland is a comedy-horror musical that premiered in 2024. It’s back for 2026 with a new cast of hens and an extensive Scottish tour, plus a Halloween run at the Pavilion.

It’s no secret that I fell completely in love with this show when it first opened, and the original cast were just the perfect fit. Luckily, the new tour features three of Scotland’s finest performers, and they’ve brought a new energy to the show that works brilliantly.

It’s Amanda (Jennifer Neil)’s hen weekend and her two bridesmaids are at each other's throats. All Amanda wants is a perfect night with her pals and some Instagrammable content. Lydia (Dani Heron) is dealing with a raging case of cystitis, and she’s deeply suspicious of Donna (Hannah Howie). The three girls grew up in a rough area, but Donna suddenly seems to have money, a company car, and she paid for Amanda’s hen weekend in a luxury Highland lodge. Lydia is adamant that she’s up to something dodgy, and Donna thinks she needs to mind her own business.

There’s so much more in store for the girls as they’re not entirely alone in their remote Highland getaway… Without giving too much away, Alan Orr and Matthew McKenna are also brilliant in their roles.

The original songs are great, and this is a truly excellent musical as well as a riotous comedy. Jennifer Neil has probably the best singing voice in Scottish theatre, and it’s a joy to hear her belt out these tunes. The three women work so well together; Dani Heron’s comedy timing is just exceptional, and Hannah Howie has the audience in fits of laughter throughout. I can’t stress enough just how good the writing is and how well this cast pulls it off. I don’t think I’ve heard a theatre audience laugh this much since the original tour.

Hen Night Horror only has three shows left on this tour and I can’t stress enough that you don’t want to miss it. I bought tickets for Halloween over a year ago for myself and a group of friends and I’m both ecstatic to see it again (twice in three days!) and terribly sad to have to say goodbye!

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