Review: CANDACE BUSHNELL: TRUE TALES OF SEX, SUCCESS AND SEX AND THE CITY, King's Theatre

The UK tour finishes in Canterbury on 16 February

By: Feb. 10, 2024

It's clear from the stage setting that this isn't your typical "an audience with" type of show. Tales Of Sex, Success and Sex and the City is set up more like a theatre production. Our host for the evening is the one and only Candace Bushnell, New York Times bestselling author and the real-life Carrie Bradshaw.

Candace Bushnell takes us through her life so far and the inspiration behind the book that led to the television phenomenon. The format of the evening is brilliant, the show is scripted and the technical aspects of the production are fantastic. The cues for audio and visual effects are bang on throughout and the whole stage is used to tell the story. Manolo Blahnik's adorn the stage and as Candace takes us through her story, she strolls around at ease, as though she's in her own apartment.

There's a lot for fans of Sex and the City to enjoy here. The use of multimedia is fantastic, clips from the tv series play along with Bushnell's own story to draw comparisons or sometimes highlight the differences. There's an interactive game called Real or Not Real? where the audience is to guess which iconic moments from the show actually happened in real life. 

The show goes beyond the series, Bushnell's book only takes Carrie to the end of season three. We learn about her success after the show, her marriage and subsequent divorce and the glue that holds it all together- her friends. 

Candace Bushnell is a warm and witty performer who seems completely at home on the stage. This show is well-written and draws on a bit of theatrical flair alongside a fascinating life story. The format of this evening is definitely something for other similar events to draw inspiration from.




Recommended For You